It's going to get frigid at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, as cold temperatures are in the forecast for the Chiefs-Seahawks Week 16 game on Saturday. Kansas City locked up their seventh-consecutive AFC West division title in Week 15. It guarantees them a top-four seed for the playoffs, however, they are currently tied with the Bills for the top spot in the AFC. With Buffalo owning the tiebreaker, Kansas City needs to finish with a better record to earn the bye.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO