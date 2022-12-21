Read full article on original website
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen Christmas Gifts: Bills Blockers Show Off Personalized Scooters
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the gift-giving mood, so his pals are getting Christmas scooters.
Four Bills players voted to Pro Bowl
The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday four players have been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl set to take place this season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sal Capaccio has more details:
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
Packers Star Unlikely To Play vs. Dolphins On Sunday
The Green Bay Packers have to win out in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. But it looks like they'll be without one of their biggest stars for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. On Friday, the Packers released their final injury report of the week. Packers left tackle...
Revenge game? Syracuse alum will be Bills’ No. 4 DE vs. former team in Week 16
With Boogie Basham ruled out due to a calf injury, former Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan will serve as the team’s No. 4 defensive end on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Jonathan was elevated to the roster for tomorrow’s game along with wide receiver Cole Beasley. The...
Sporting News
Chiefs vs. Seahawks weather updates: Frigid temperatures in Kansas City forecast for NFL Week 16 Saturday game
It's going to get frigid at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, as cold temperatures are in the forecast for the Chiefs-Seahawks Week 16 game on Saturday. Kansas City locked up their seventh-consecutive AFC West division title in Week 15. It guarantees them a top-four seed for the playoffs, however, they are currently tied with the Bills for the top spot in the AFC. With Buffalo owning the tiebreaker, Kansas City needs to finish with a better record to earn the bye.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Patriots’ Marcus Jones enters Deion Sanders territory with stunning feat vs. Bengals
Marcus Jones is having quite a rookie campaign with the New England Patriots. With the Patriots down by a 22-0 score in the third quarter of their Week 16 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones delivered in convincing fashion, as he hauled in a much-needed interception off of quarterback Joe Burrow and went the […] The post Patriots’ Marcus Jones enters Deion Sanders territory with stunning feat vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman’s big baller plan after winning Gasparilla Bowl over Missouri
Sam Hartman has done it again. The Wake Forest football quarterback led his team to a bowl game victory for the second straight year, this time defeating the Missouri Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl by a score of 27-17. So, what does Hartman, the subject of rampant transfer portal rumors, plan to do after securing […] The post Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman’s big baller plan after winning Gasparilla Bowl over Missouri appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, […] The post Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hunter Henry suffers knee injury during Patriots game vs. Bengals
New England Patriots’ TE Hunter Henry suffered a knee injury during the team’s game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Adam Schefter. He was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game. Henry crashed into a teammate while running a route which led to him tumbling to the ground. How Hunter Henry got hurt…@danorlovsky7 probably […] The post Hunter Henry suffers knee injury during Patriots game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins in Tom Brady, Peyton Manning company with incredible feat vs. Giants
Kirk Cousins is continuing to make the most out of his fifth season with the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins entered the Vikings’ Week 16 home matchup against the New York Giants with 24 touchdown passes on the season. He tallied four passing touchdowns in Minnesota’s dramatic comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts last week. It took […] The post Vikings QB Kirk Cousins in Tom Brady, Peyton Manning company with incredible feat vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Josh Allen passes Dan Marino in wild NFL feat with touchdown vs. Bears
Josh Allen continues to add to his legacy. The Buffalo Bills scored their first touchdown of the day in their contest against the Chicago Bears, as Allen connected with wide receiver Gabriel Davis on a 19-yard touchdown pass. In doing so, the Bills star made some wild NFL history, surpassing a record set by legend and Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Bills PR tweeted out the insane record onto their account.
Panthers somehow being able to win NFC South will have Buccaneers, Saints fans down bad
Who would’ve known, but the Carolina Panthers are somehow in contention for the NFC South title after previously firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier in the season. After Saturday’s dominant win over the Detroit Lions, the Panthers now sit at 6-9 on the season and as Adam Schefter pointed out, the team can actually win […] The post Panthers somehow being able to win NFC South will have Buccaneers, Saints fans down bad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon putting fantasy football teams on his back Jamaal Charles-style
Jerick McKinnon has been a fantasy football superhero for his managers down the stretch of their respective seasons. But just how good has he been? Jamaal Charles-esque? While it might surprise some, McKinnon has been producing like the former Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowler at the most important point in the fantasy football season. Jerick […] The post Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon putting fantasy football teams on his back Jamaal Charles-style appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Greg Joseph sets Vikings record with 61-yard game-winner vs. Giants
Place kicker Greg Joseph made Minnesota Vikings history on Saturday. Joseph’s game-winning 61-yard field goal is the longest made field goal in Vikings’ franchise history, per Vikings Communications on Twitter. VIKINGS WIN‼ Greg Joseph ices the 61-yard FG 😱pic.twitter.com/sIHfT9r4VQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 24, 2022 The kick sent the crowd into a frenzy as Minnesota […] The post Greg Joseph sets Vikings record with 61-yard game-winner vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots’ Mac Jones links up with Jakobi Meyers for insane 48-yard TD thanks to Scotty Washington assist
The New England Patriots pulled off a highlight reel play, albeit with luck on their side. Mac Jones fired a pass down field during the Patriots-Bengals Saturday clash. The ball bounced off of Scotty Washington and into the hands of Jakobi Meyers for a 48-yard TD, per Barstool Sports. Oh my goodness. Mac Jones to […] The post Patriots’ Mac Jones links up with Jakobi Meyers for insane 48-yard TD thanks to Scotty Washington assist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash
The Miami Dolphins have multiple injury concerns heading into their Week 16 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including with Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday, and they listed Wilson as questionable due to his hip injury. Wilson suffered the hip ailment during the second […] The post Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
