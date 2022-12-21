Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Christmas Cheer gets $4,000 boost from toy run
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Christmas Cheer in South Lake Tahoe recently received a hefty donation thanks to the Northern Nevada Confederation of Clubs’ Reno Toy Run. The club has been supporting thousands of families in need since 1997 and South Lake Tahoe is the only California community that receives any funds from this event due to the relationship with The Brotherhood Motorcycle Club, said a press release.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Lilah
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Who’s sweeter than a holiday cookie that lights up a room like a menorah … Lilah. Finding the perfect pet doesn’t get much better than this lovely lady. She’s a tried and true faithful companion who loves spending time with people. Lilah is remarkably calm, confident, gentle, and sweet-tempered. Basically the perfect fit for just about any home.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Beach Club gives back for holidays
STATELINE, Nev. — Throughout November and December, Tahoe Beach Club is giving back to the Stateline community to spread holiday cheer while supporting friends and neighbors. From delivering food to first responders to collecting gifts for underprivileged children, the club’s members and leaders are dedicated to making a difference.
rosevilletoday.com
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships
Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
Record-Courier
Christmas displays light up the night
Indian Hills resident Zach Stephens’ Christmas display lights up the whole neighborhood. Located at 866 Coloma Drive, Stephens said the display is a work in progress. He started putting up the larger decorations in the middle of November and added the smaller ones over the month. On Sunday night,...
Sierra Sun
Moonbikes touch down in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The world’s first electric snowbike touched down near Truckee last weekend. Offering a different way to zip around the Tahoe backcountry, Moonbikes, a company based in the French Alps, set up a pair of demo days last weekend at the Prosser Hill OHV Staging Area.
hotelnewsresource.com
170 Suite Element Reno Experience District Hotel Opens in Reno, Nevada
Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.
thenevadaindependent.com
A cry for bold solutions: 'Don't visit Tahoe'
To the resounding shock and horror of tourism officials, major international tourism guide Fodor's recently listed Lake Tahoe as one of the top 10 places in the entire world NOT to visit. Tahoe residents - long ignored witnesses to the degradation of the Jewel of the Sierra at the mercy of unfettered tourism - simply nodded their heads. Trash, dusty air, slimy beaches and rocks from polluted runoff… the list goes on and on. And no one really wants to drive to Tahoe to get stuck in what has become Sacramento-like traffic. Without solutions, we are all losers, the lake included.
KOLO TV Reno
Santa to deliver newly adopted pets to their forever homes during “Home for the Holidays” program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are a fun season at the Nevada Humane Society. Between Santa Pet Deliveries and the Shelter Pet Christmas Dinner, there are lots of ways to get involved this Christmas. Communications manager, Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their “Home for the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Sugar Pine Foundation spends nearly 20 years restoring Tahoe forests
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Sugar Pine Foundation is a small South Lake Tahoe-based nonprofit that has been dedicated to saving the sugar pines of the region by planting thousands of seedlings in burns scars, eroded slopes, in thinning projects and on other lands in need of restoration for nearly 20 years.
Record-Courier
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Custom Home with Panoramic Views of The Sierra Mountains and City Lights Seeks $3.4 Million in Reno, Nevada
220 Brunswick Mill Road Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 220 Brunswick Mill Road, Reno, Nevada is a thoughtfully designed custom estate on a 2.5 acre fully-fenced lot with gated entrance and a variety of landscape accents such as a relaxing water feature, wind-protected firepit with surround seating, private putting green, basketball court. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 220 Brunswick Mill Road, please contact Jack Cote (Phone: 775-742-5103) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
How to eat like a local in North Lake Tahoe
Here's where to experience the best of North Lake Tahoe's food scene.
KOLO TV Reno
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
FOX Reno
Sierra snowpack one month ahead of schedule, drought concerns continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — The early December storm that slammed the Sierra from December 9 through December 12 not only shut down major roadways and ski operations, but broke significant snowpack records for this time of year. The Eastern Sierra is currently 257% of median...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Sunny Christmas at Tahoe to be followed by robust, multi-day warm storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a rather balmy Christmas Day on Sunday, a robust multi-day storm next week is expected to tap into a warm atmospheric river that will pack strong winds, heavy precipitation and likely lead to travel difficulties at Lake Tahoe. “Santa may be a tad...
Record-Courier
The Dec. 22, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A collision snarled the S-Curve Highway 395 in Gardnerville around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and resulted in one person being transported to Carson Valley Medical Center. A Carson Valley resident is far more likely to encounter ice walking down a sidewalk than on a pond. I know...
Record-Courier
Tahoe planners approve Stateline luxury project
A luxury development across from the new events center at Stateline was recently approved by Lake Tahoe planners. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency voted a 9-5 on Dec. 14 a mixed-use residential and commercial project called Latitude 39, from developers PCS Stateline LLC, that will be built on the site of at the former Wells Fargo bank.
