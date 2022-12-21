ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Crowe Shares Throwback Photo for Son's Birthday

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Russell Crowe posted a couple of major throwback photos on social media in celebration of a big occasion: his son Charlie Crowe's 19th birthday.

In honor of the big day, Crowe posted a photo of himself from almost two decades ago, holding his son as a baby. The two share the same eyes and smile, and baby Charlie rocks cute curly hair.

Crowe added a short and sweet message: "Happy 19th birthday Charlie Crowe."

The second photo is of Crowe, an even younger Charlie, and Crowe's father, John Crowe, who passed away in March 2021.

Here, Crowe added a longer caption, explaining that the photo was taken in 2004 while he was filming the critically-acclaimed drama film, Cinderella Man.

He wrote: "Charlie Crowe with me and my dad during the Cinderella Man shoot, Toronto, 2004. You changed my life my boy. Made it deeper, richer, and full of fun. Proud of the fine young creative man you have become. I love you Charlie."

Crowe has two children, Charlie and another son, Tennyson Crowe, who was born in 2006. He shares both with his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer.

Crowe and Spencer married in 2003 and announced their separation in 2012, but they didn't officially get divorced until 2018.

Speaking to Sunday Style in 2016, via nine.com.au, Crowe said of co-parenting, "There is nothing cooler than being that close to your kids. One of my greatest fears is that over time they won't want to spend all of their school holidays there with me. Because that is the best part of my year, when I have them to myself."

Crowe is finishing out 2022 by celebrating his son, and overall, it's been a great year for the actor.

He made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder, which came out on July 8, and he starred in three more movies released this year, Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and Poker Face.

Next up, he will play a totally different Marvel character in Kraven the Hunter, which comes out on Oct. 6, 2023.

