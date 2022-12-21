ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Cherry Creek schools start winter break a day early due to extreme cold

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtzyX_0jqIO6d100

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Kids in the Cherry Creek School District will be starting their winter break early as classes have been canceled Thursday due to the extreme drop in temperatures that are expected to arrive Wednesday night.

The Cherry Creek School District announced Wednesday morning that all 67 schools in the district will be closed Thursday due to the arctic front that is expected to drop temperatures well below zero degrees.

50-degree temperature drop coming; 5 things to know about arctic cold

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that the cold front will arrive in the Denver metro area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop to 20 degrees by 6 p.m. and zero degrees by 8 p.m. The snow will start to fall by 5 p.m. Wednesday and wrap up by Thursday morning.

Winter break was expected to begin on Dec. 23 for the Cherry Creek kids but will begin a day early. Students will be welcomed back to class on Jan. 10.

Daycare programs for the district will be back open on Dec. 23.

FOX31 Denver

