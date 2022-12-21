Happy Thursday: A big year for development & a guide to holiday lights

Hi, Small Wonder . Only a few more days til sleigh bells ring … are you listening?

I’m Tammy Paolino , New Audience Editor for Delaware Online/The News Journal.

This was a busy year for new development and infrastructure changes in Delaware.

Our team of reporters, led by Brandon Holvek and Molly McVety , were all over the state keeping us updated on changes to our landscape.

One huge addition this year was the arrival of the First State’s first Wegmans . A number of new hotels were also added, or are anticipated in the new year.

Brandon offers a year in review (Hello, Boot Barn !) on the development beat here.

And next week, food writer Patricia Talorico will tell you all about the new restaurants and food businesses worth your dining dollars in 2023.

Looking for some latke intel? Here’s a recipe as we continue to mark the Festival of Lights. Want to get fancy? Make some latke reubens .

Speaking of lights, photographer William Bretzger retraced Santa’s usual steps to spread some cheer with his 2022 photo gallery of wondrously decorated homes . You can take note of your favorites and create your own Holly Jolly Trolley.

And now, here are the headlines to check out on your Thursday morning:

