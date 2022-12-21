ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Happy Thursday: A big year for development & a guide to holiday lights

By Tammy Paolino, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

Hi, Small Wonder . Only a few more days til sleigh bells ring … are you listening?

I’m Tammy Paolino , New Audience Editor for Delaware Online/The News Journal.

This was a busy year for new development and infrastructure changes in Delaware.

Our team of reporters, led by Brandon Holvek and Molly McVety , were all over the state keeping us updated on changes to our landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AX1zM_0jqINmNx00

One huge addition this year was the arrival of the First State’s first Wegmans . A number of new hotels were also added, or are anticipated in the new year.

Brandon offers a year in review (Hello, Boot Barn !) on the development beat here.

The best way to stay on top of the news is to sign up for What’s Going There?, our weekly newsletter focused on new business and retail development.

And next week, food writer Patricia Talorico will tell you all about the new restaurants and food businesses worth your dining dollars in 2023.

Looking for some latke intel? Here’s a recipe as we continue to mark the Festival of Lights. Want to get fancy? Make some latke reubens .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ry6Lh_0jqINmNx00

Speaking of lights, photographer William Bretzger retraced Santa’s usual steps to spread some cheer with his 2022 photo gallery of wondrously decorated homes . You can take note of your favorites and create your own Holly Jolly Trolley.

And now, here are the headlines to check out on your Thursday morning:

Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

