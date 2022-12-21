A Storm Lake woman was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) in connection to an alleged knife attack in Storm Lake. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 5:10 p.m. to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in response to a report of a male patient with a stab wound to the upper body. The victim told law enforcement that 20-year-old Jezebella Ehsa had attacked him with a knife following an argument at home in the 500 block of Barton Street. The patient was treated for severe injuries and later transported to a Sioux City hospital for additional care. Police located Ehsa in Alta and took her into custody without incident. She is charged with willful injury, a class C felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Ehsa remained in custody at the Buena Vista County jail on a $12,000 bond as of this (Wednesday) morning. The Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO