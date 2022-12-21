Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident There
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on the outskirts of Sioux Center on Christmas Day. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:05 p.m., 17-year-old Katie Van Maanen of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on 380th Street at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. The report says she attempted to turn south onto Harrison Avenue, but lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch southeast of the intersection and rolled.
Fort Dodge Police investigate Christmas Day homicide
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Christmas Day in Fort Dodge, according to authorities. Police say someone shot 46-year Montreail Dungy of Fort Dodge on the 1000 block of 10th Street SW at about 3:30 a.m. Christmas Day. First responders tried to save Dungy’s life, […]
1380kcim.com
Storm Lake Woman Arrested Tuesday For Alleged Stabbing
A Storm Lake woman was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) in connection to an alleged knife attack in Storm Lake. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 5:10 p.m. to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in response to a report of a male patient with a stab wound to the upper body. The victim told law enforcement that 20-year-old Jezebella Ehsa had attacked him with a knife following an argument at home in the 500 block of Barton Street. The patient was treated for severe injuries and later transported to a Sioux City hospital for additional care. Police located Ehsa in Alta and took her into custody without incident. She is charged with willful injury, a class C felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Ehsa remained in custody at the Buena Vista County jail on a $12,000 bond as of this (Wednesday) morning. The Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.
kicdam.com
1380kcim.com
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars-based Nor-Am purchases Cherokee cold-storage warehouse
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A cold-storage warehouse at the south end of Cherokee has been sold. Le Mars, Iowa-based Nor-Am Cold Storage purchased the 98,000-square-foot Americold warehouse at 1530 S. Second St., Cherokee, Nor-Am announced Tuesday. Sioux City-based Cloverleaf Cold Storage had long operated the warehouse; Cloverleaf's sprawling cold-storage business was acquired by Atlanta-based Americold in 2019.
siouxlandnews.com
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa fire departments see rise in house fires caused by space heaters
Northwest Iowa – Many Iowans try to combat the bone-chilling cold of winter with space heaters, but they can also bring an increased risk of house fires. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says space heaters can provide much-needed warmth to an icy room, however, they can also be very dangerous if they’re misused.
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
Sioux City Journal
Mike Wells, 2022 Newsmaker of the Year
Mike Wells, CEO of Wells Enterprises, talks about his greatest achievements of 2022 and looks ahead to 2023 during an interview Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the ice cream company's Le Mars, Iowa, headquarters. Wells is the Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year.
stormlakeradio.com
Makeup Event Planned for Miracle on Lake Avenue
A makeup event for the Storm Lake Miracle on Lake Avenue will be held this Thursday, December 15th from 5:30 to 8pm. According to Storm Lake United, residents should plan for festive activities, warming stations, and deals from downtown businesses throughout that evening. Keep tabs on the Storm Lake United Facebook page for more information, or check with businesses to find out specific events that they'll have going on.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Allegedly Assaulted a Man in a Vehicle
A Storm Lake woman has been arrested for allegedly entering a vehicle and assaulting another individual. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Ontario Street at around 7pm this past Friday. Upon arrival, police met with a male victim, who alleged that he'd been assaulted by a female identified as 29-year-old Beatriz Contreras of Storm Lake.
