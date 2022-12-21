Read full article on original website
How Low-Code Development Will Deliver The Future of Public Health Services
From reducing IT backlogs and accelerating app development, to empowering citizen developers and enabling “fusion” dev teams of programmers and business technologists, the private sector has been enjoying the benefits of low-code development for some time now. For those unfamiliar with the concept, “low-code” generally refers to app...
The Power of Strong Implementations: How HIT Vendors & Customers Can Lay A Foundation for Success
– Health systems are increasingly working to get the most out of their IT investments. Focusing on a strong implementation can have a huge impact. Analysis of KLAS data gathered from 2018–2022 suggests that the quality of implementations may be more important than the technology selected. – The data...
CIMSS Acquires Medication Adherence App/Sensor RxCompli
– CIMSS has acquired RxCompli, a medication adherence provider of a personalized caregiver sensor/app that alerts patients to take their medications as prescribed. – The acquisition offers a new technology platform to physicians that ensures their patients take the right medication at the right time. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
KLAS Enterprise Imaging 2022: Which Vendors Are Delivering?
– Many healthcare organizations are working to expand and mature their enterprise imaging (EI) strategies to bring together more facilities and service lines. At the same time, both vendors and healthcare organizations are experiencing staffing and budget constraints, leading to a host of financial and operational difficulties. In this environment, some vendors are surmounting challenges and providing the partnership and innovation customers need, while others are struggling to deliver consistently.
Research Shows Power of Anumana AI-ECG Algorithms to Detect Heart Conditions
– The research is mounting to show that Anumana’s AI-ECG algorithms could dramatically improve screening for cardiovascular disease (CVD), providing early warnings of disease from just a standard electrocardiogram (ECG). Yesterday, a study was published in Nature Medicine that shows an Anumana AI algorithm applied to Apple Watch ECG recordings successfully identified a weak heart pump in patients.
Palo Alto Networks Launches Medical IoT Security for Medical Devices
– Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) announced Medical IoT Security — the most comprehensive Zero Trust security solution for medical devices — enabling healthcare organizations to quickly and securely deploy and manage new connected technologies. Zero Trust is a strategic approach to cybersecurity that secures an organization by eliminating implicit trust by continuously verifying every user and device.
7 out of 10 Healthcare Workers Find it Stressful to Manage Their Finances
– More than half of all healthcare workers (52%) feel less confident about their personal financial situation now compared to a year ago, according to a recent Harris Poll, among over 2,000 U.S. adults of which nearly 200 are healthcare workers, commissioned by IntelyCare and DailyPay. – The latest IntelyCare...
Protecting AI’s Boundless Potential in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence can do amazing things for patients, providers and the healthcare business — but only if the right cyber safeguards are in place. For more than a decade, a cybercrime syndicate known as Evil Corp has tormented organizations around the world with malware and ransomware attacks. And now, it seems, the group has designs on healthcare companies.
4 Data Security Challenges for Healthcare Organizations in 2022
The healthcare industry has always been a prominent target for cybercriminals worldwide. They can access high-value patient PHI/PII data and use it maliciously to disrupt the patient’s treatment routine and bring down uptime, which is critical. It has repercussions on patients, doctors, hospitals, and everything associated with the healthcare ecosystem.
Dedalus Expands Work with AWS as Strategic Cloud Provider
– Dedalus expands work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support global digital transformation in healthcare through hosting Dedalus’s health-related solutions on AWS. – Together, utilizing the cloud, Dedalus and AWS will offer customers around the world cost-optimization and agility via smart provisioning and need-based elasticity, built-in disaster recovery, as well as improved clinical system performance, reliability, availability, and security and compliance posture.
3 Elements Required for Data Ecosystems to Drive Innovation
For years, the healthcare industry has been inundated with stories about the importance of sharing data among payers, providers, and other key stakeholders – and for a good reason; widespread interoperability of healthcare data has the potential to transform much of the industry for the better. What’s often not...
Greenway Health Launches Greenway Engagement Model
– Greenway Health has launched its new client engagement program, the Greenway Engagement Model (GEM), designed to strengthen Greenway’s trusted advisor relationship with clients and support a more successful healthcare technology journey for Greenway clients through intentional interaction and strategic support. – The GEM program provides a dedicated client...
QGenda Launches Nurse and Staff Workforce Management Platform
– QGenda, a leading provider of healthcare workforce management solutions, announced the launch of QGenda Nurse and Staff Workforce Management, a mobile-first solution that makes it easier to deploy and manage today’s enterprise healthcare workforce. – Built from the ground up on a single platform, the solution includes healthcare-specific...
PatientsLikeMe Partners with LetsGetChecked to Offer Members Access to Home Testing Solutions
– PatientsLikeMe (PLM), the trusted community health network that empowers patients to take charge of their health, announced its partnership with LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company. – The partnership will provide PLM’s 1 million members with access to enhanced patient support capabilities for testing. PLM’s expansive patient community can...
4 Key Benefits of the Medical Call Center in the Post-COVID-19 Era
In today’s digital-first world, the medical call center still plays a crucial role in connecting healthcare consumers with providers. As an important method of alleviating staffing shortages, elevating the patient experience, and optimizing revenue for healthcare organizations, strategic call center programs covered unique gaps in the patient journey during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic such as information hotlines and patient outreach to engage patients once the facility re-opened. In the post-COVID era, the most successful call center programs continue to utilize both non-clinical and clinical agents who can answer patient questions quickly and easily, schedule appointments, make referrals, and communicate with patients in their preferred language.
AHI Acquires Canadian-based wellteq Digital Health Inc.
– Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd acquires Canadian health technology company wellteq Digital Health Inc. This transaction follows the acquisition of South Africa based Vertica Health (Pty) Ltd in August, a biomathematical health risk modelling platform. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The 3-company combination creates the only...
Vevo Launches with $12M to Scale Vivo Data Generation to Discover Better Drugs
– Vevo Therapeutics, an SF-based biotechnology company, launched today with a $12M seed round led by General Catalyst and Wing Venture Capital using its Mosaic in vivo drug discovery platform and next-generation AI models to uncover better drugs for more patients. – Vevo is the first platform to make in...
Clinical Trials: 5 Steps to Greater eConsent Adoption
Clinical trials advance much-needed treatments while offering hope to patients and their families. However, the process of enrolling in a study where they will receive investigational medicines, vaccines or procedures can be a source of friction – enough for patients to rethink participation. The weight of the decision combined...
BehaVR & Oxford VR Merge, Raises $13M for VR Delivery Platform
– Virtual reality mental and behavioral health companies BehaVR and OxfordVR today announced their merger, supported by an initial $13M in Series B funding led by Optum Ventures and Oxford Science Enterprises, with participation from Confluent Health, Accenture Ventures, Chrysalis Ventures and Thornton Capital. – Uniting under the BehaVR brand,...
