Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police.

Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted McAllen police Nov. 16 to report that his ex-wife and eldest daughter had been providing marijuana to his 13-year-old daughter since April. He wished to file charges.

The father stated he also found a vape pen in Gonzalez’s room along with several text messages in her phone between Gonzalez and her sister, the affidavit stated.

In one of the conversations, the teen stated she was “high asf,” a police document stated.

When confronted by police, both the ex-wife and Gonzalez admitted to letting the child smoke in the home, according to police, and allegedly justified it by stating the drug allowed her to “calm down.”

Gonzalez said she obtained the marijuana from her boyfriend and although “she knew providing marijuana to her sister was wrong, …she would do so because it would help the victim calm down,” the document stated.

Police also met with the 13-year-old girl who stated her older sister would provide her with marijuana, which she smoked in the presence of her mother, authorities allege.

Gonzalez’s bond was set at $3,000, records show.

