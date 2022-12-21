Read full article on original website
AP_000042.2399ef1cdf5f46e79bee329d27a7e940.2346
2d ago
Maybe in your universe 😂… you’re teaching your children that it’s ok to make babies without the love and commitment that goes with it…🤦♀️… and the women are in it just for the money 💰
Reply
29
Desirée Taurus Sun
2d ago
it's the children that will grow up without a proper relationship with their dad. even Nick said that he is spread thin and doesn't spend the appropriate amount of time with his children.
Reply
25
greeneyedgirl Arteno
2d ago
no, that is not how life is supposed to be. You're supposed to stay with your spouse and make it work. Total trash
Reply
29
Related
HipHopDX.com
The Game Defends 12-Year-Old Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Dress At Diddy's Daughters' Party
The Game has come to the defense of his 12-year-old daughter after fans criticized her dress as “inappropriate.”. It all started when the Drillmatic rapper shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, in a tight-fitting silver dress and makeup at a 16th birthday bash for Diddy’s twin daughters.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession
Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
Boosie Responds To Gabrielle Union Implying He’s Gay Due To His Obsession With Zaya Wade & Lil Nas X: ‘How Dare You Challenge A Ghetto Hero’s Manhood’
Boosie Badazz’s unexplained obsession with reprimanding LGBTQ+ celebrities is being called out by Gabrielle Union, who thinks the rapper might be so into certain stars not because he disapproves of their lifestyle–but because he has a crush on them. A clip of an old Gabrielle Union interview resurfaced...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Meet Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka: See His Net Worth, Job and How They Met
All she wants for Christmas is him! Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have been in a low-key relationship since 2016, and there’s a lot to learn about her supportive beau. What Is Bryan Tanaka’s Net Worth...
ETOnline.com
Diddy's Mystery Woman Revealed After Birth of Baby Girl
The mother of Diddy's seventh child has been revealed. ET has learned that Dana Tran is mom to baby girl Love Sean Combs, whose arrival the 53-year-old rapper announced over the weekend. Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist, gave birth to baby Love on Oct. 15 in Newport, California, according...
Alyssa Scott Will Give Birth To Nick Cannon's 12th Baby & What We Know About Her Texas Past
It can be quite difficult to understand Nick Cannon's familial affairs. To add to the complicated family tree, his supposed 12th child could arrive any day, according to baby momma Alyssa Scott's recent Instagram post on November 19. "The next time I post, he or she will be here," her...
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Popculture
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Isn't Spending Enough Time With Their Twins As Comedian Preps For Baby No. 12: Source
All Mariah Carey wants this Christmas is for ex-husband Nick Cannon to be a doting dad! The spouses co-parent 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, but since the comedian is also a father to nine other children, he has to divide up his schedule.The predicament has caused the Grammy-winning songstress, 52, to ask Cannon, 42, to "carve out" more time with their tots, a source told Radar.Meanwhile, another source claimed the actor doesn't see a problem with how he manages things, sharing, "Nick thinks it's crazy wonderful having all these kids."In addition to the 11 tykes Cannon is already a father...
TMZ.com
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
Eminem’s Mother Sued Him for $10M for 1 Line in ‘My Name Is’
Eminem emerged on the hip-hop scene in the late 1990s with his song 'My Name Is.' One line from the song led his mother to sue him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez Reaches Settlement With 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assaults
Tory Lanez has reportedly reached a settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults. According to RadarOnline, the Canadian rapper’s attorney, Kadisha Phelps, revealed a secret financial agreement had been struck as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calender.
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
XXL Mag
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 156