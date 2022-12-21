ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

California earthquake puts early warning system to the test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (ten, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight) (one, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 3-5-9, Fireball: 4. (three, five, nine; Fireball: four) Pick 3 Evening. People are also reading…. 8-3-0, Fireball: 9.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy