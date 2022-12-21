Read full article on original website
Why Sam From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
Part of the fun of watching the CBS show "Ghosts" is the colorful ensemble, though the show revolves around a couple named Sam and Jay. When Sam's distant relative passes away and leaves her Woodstone manor to inherit, they think they've struck gold. The chance to move out of their tiny New York City apartment is too good to turn down, and Sam comes up with the great idea of remodeling the estate as a bed and breakfast. Though Jay is initially reluctant, he backs Sam and her dream after she suffers a near-fatal accident.
Modern Family Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"Modern Family" became one of the most successful sitcoms on the air after it hit TV screens back in 2009, breathing new life into the mockumentary subgenre. Following the lives of three very different branches of the same family, the Los Angeles-set show won numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim for the way it portrayed modern family life in the United States. Running for 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total, "Modern Family" featured a large ensemble cast and some big names made guest appearances over the course of its run. Sadly, not all of them are still with us today. In fact, we've lost way more members of the show's extended family than you may have realized.
Jimmy And Emily's Romantic First Kiss On Yellowstone Was Shot In Just One Take
With networks, streamers, and cable outlets dropping celebrated new series with A-list stars on a seemingly weekly basis, TV fans are indeed living in a veritable small screen golden age. But even with all the prestige-kissed shows hitting the airwaves in recent years, few have made quite the same seismic splash as "Yellowstone." The Kevin Costner-fronted drama debuted on Paramount Network in 2018, and has since become a record-breaking ratings juggernaut (per Variety) — one that delivers high-octane Western thrills and sweeping drama against a lavish, cinematic backdrop.
Yellowstone's Lilli Kay Joined The Show With A Lifetime Of Riding Experience
In the ongoing fifth season of Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular "Yellowstone," the Dutton family has climbed even further up the echelons of power in Montana. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is serving as governor, with his loyal daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his chief of staff and his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) as the attorney general. Of course, it's not entirely a family affair. In Season 5, Episode 2, "Yellowstone" viewers are introduced to Clara Brewer (played by Lilli Kay), Dutton's personal assistant.
Breaking Bad's Dean Norris On That Intense Shootout Scene In Season 3
"Breaking Bad" is full of iconic moments. The AMC drama, which focuses on chemistry teacher turned meth cook Walter White (Bryan Cranston), has its share of them, including Walt letting Jane (Krysten Ritter) die, Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) explosive death, and many more. Another one of the show's most memorable moments is the shootout between Hank (Dean Norris) and the Salamanca twins, Leonel and Marco (Daniel and Luis Moncada) in Season 3, Episode 7, "One Minute."
That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Believes Red And Kitty Are A Prime Example Of 'Opposites Attract'
Despite concluding in 2006, folks keep coming back to "That '70s Show" all these years later, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's a funny, breezy watch that does some entertaining things with its period-piece identity. Not to mention, it's brought to life by an ensemble cast that audiences still can't get enough of. In fact, it's this enduring love that has allowed "That '90s Show" to arrive on Netflix and carry on the legacy of its predecessor. In doing so, it'll bring back the bulk of the "That '70s Show" cast.
Our Heads Are Spinning Over This Look At Leonardo DiCaprio As Spider-Man
For many webheads out there, it's hard to envision anyone else donning the Spider-Man mask other than Tobey Maguire. The actor portrayed the iconic Marvel superhero and his secret identity of Peter Parker in the character's first major live-action movie, released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi, and would reprise the role in the film's two sequels, cementing Spider-Man in the minds of many fans. Even after the beloved live-action portrayals of the character from Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, many fans still consider Maguire's performance the one that all other Spideys should aspire to reach.
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon And Jefferson White Have Very Different Opinions On The Bunkhouse Scenes
"Yellowstone" leans heavily on drama to captivate its millions of fans across the world. However, that doesn't mean the show is always serious and emotional. Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series contains some moments of levity, such as John's hilarious reactions to Beth's mannerisms and Jimmy's general dimwittedness. That said, some of the most lighthearted moments on "Yellowstone" take place in the ranch's bunkhouse.
What Has Isaiah Washington Been Doing Since Leaving Grey's Anatomy?
Fans may remember Isaiah Washington for playing the funny, but insanely stubborn and more-often-than-not arrogant cardiothoracic surgeon Preston Burke on "Grey's Anatomy." Burke was the head of cardiothoracic surgery at the Seattle Grace Hospital and was one of the big recurring characters in the first three seasons of the show. His future as a surgeon was put in jeopardy when he developed a tremor following a gunshot injury, but Burke was able to overcome it with the help of Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh).
How Seth Green Landed His Role Of Chris On Family Guy
The titular family presented in "Family Guy" may not be the sharpest tools in the tool shed, but none quite achieves the heights (or lows) of Chris Griffin (voiced by Seth Green). The family's middle child, Chris is very much a copy of his father, with low intelligence and even lower common sense, but we wouldn't want him any other way.
Magnum P.I.'s Tom Selleck Had A Lot To Say About The Reboot
Today, fans are used to seeing actor Tom Selleck as the patriarch of the Reagan family in "Blue Bloods." Selleck has portrayed NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the show's debut in 2010. But in the '80s, Selleck was more known for cruising down Hawaii roads and solving cases instead of ensuring justice behind a desk in the Big Apple. Selleck famously played ex-Navy Seal turned private investigator Thomas Magnum on "Magnum P.I." The hit show gave Selleck his breakout role and helped establish the actor as a household name. In 1988, "Magnum P.I." ended, or so we initially thought.
The Ending Of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Explained
One of the most welcome additions to the sprawling "Shrek" universe of the 2000s, Puss in Boots, livened up the franchise with some delightful comic relief. Based on a popular fairy tale that originated in Italy, Dreamworks Animation's Puss in Boots was designed to emulate the swashbuckling flair and Spanish origins of actor Antonio Banderas's role in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro." After a standalone "Puss in Boots" movie in 2011 and six seasons of a Netflix prequel show (in which the character is voiced by Eric Bauza), Banderas has returned with many other familiar voices for perhaps the final bow of the character in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
The Best Brooklyn Nine-Nine Guest Stars, Ranked
One of the most delightful things about a long-running TV show is the slate of guest stars that often appear over the years. While most popular shows usually boast cool cameos and recurring characters, sitcoms are an especially fun format in which to see familiar (exciting) faces. Brooklyn Nine-Nine already has heavy hitters like Andre Braugher and Andy Samberg in its permanent ensemble, and plenty of its best episodes have been the ones that focus on the core cast, but it's still really delightful to see Jake, Holt, and the rest of the precinct get a little mixed up by a fun new character.
Blue Bloods Showrunner Kevin Wade Teases Unfinished Business Between Erin And Her Ex-Husband
Coming from a family of police officers can probably make relationships a little more interesting, mainly because of their investigative skills and discerning eye. Of course, when one is also a district attorney like Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) in "Blue Bloods," there is an entirely different layer to the equation. With a father like police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a detective brother like Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), and a beat cop brother like Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), meeting Erin's family at the Reagan family dinner requires a certain amount of honesty, truth, and integrity.
What Has Mark Sheppard Been Doing Since Leaving Supernatural?
The ending of the hit CW show "Supernatural" left a gaping hole in not only the hearts of fans but also in the hearts of the actors. Stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, responsible for playing Dean and Sam Winchester respectively, have each pursued different projects since, but still maintain the brotherly bond they developed while on the demon-fighting show for fifteen years. While the Winchester brothers are front and center in "Supernatural", there tons of other characters and actors who also said some sad goodbyes to the show and the adventures involved. Whether they were present for a few seasons, or just a few episodes, "Supernatural" is well known for its endless onslaught of guest stars playing either victims, demons, witches, vampires, or whatever other fantasy adversaries the Winchesters had to face that season.
1923's Michelle Randolph Explores Her Character's Similarities To 1883's Elsa Dutton - Exclusive
While "Yellowstone" origin story "1883" was filled with high-profile stars like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott traversing the Wild West, it was breakout star Isabel May as Elsa Dutton who stole the show. As Elsa, May plays the fierce and feisty daughter of James Dutton (McGraw) and Margaret...
Bryan Cranston Says Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito Is The Total Opposite Of His Character Gus Fring
"Breaking Bad" brought us several characters that have been woven into the fabric of our culture. There's Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was a big enough hit with viewers that his transformation into his smarmy and egotistical self merited making him the protagonist of his own hit spin-off.
That '70s Show Fans Refuse To Forget How Jackie's Friends Betrayed Her
On "That '70s Show," Jackie (Mila Kunis) famously dated three of the four male leads on the show. Kunis has made it clear that she thinks her character ended up with the wrong one in the upcoming reboot, "That '90s Show." In an interview with Access Hollywood, Kunis explained that she thought her character, who will be married to Michael Kelso in the reboot — played by Kunis' real-life husband Ashton Kutcher — made the wrong choice. She believes her character should be with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).
Joe Mantegna Buried His Belief Of A Criminal Minds Reboot Until He Was Actually On Set
Amid a 15-season run that saw more than 300-episodes of "Criminal Minds" make it to the primetime airwaves, it was a little surprising when the series called it quits in 2020. That's even more true given how devoted the series' fanbase had become over that span, and how strong the series continued to be on the ratings front. Still, even diehard fans might've agreed "Criminal Minds" had gotten a touch formulaic after such a lengthy network run. And after a two-year hiatus, the series received a much-needed refresh when it debuted on Paramount+, with longtime showrunner Erica Messer conjuring a multifaceted narrative that both fits within and boldly expands on the original series' formula.
Samantha Smith's Favorite Supernatural Episode Is The Raid
With 15 seasons, over 300 episodes, and hundreds of monsters, demons, and enemies, "Supernatural" has given loyal fans plenty of storylines, enemies we love to hate, and ongoing jokes that make us laugh no matter how many times they've been told before. While it's pretty special to have watched the episodes as they aired, or to be able to binge the series now after its end, it would be something else entirely to have been a part of it.
