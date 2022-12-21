Now that winter has officially arrived, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers to exercise caution when heading out for ice fishing. According to the DNR, northern Iowa lakes are mostly frozen over, but conditions vary heading southward. Staff recommends a minimum of four inches of quality ice to ice fish and at least five inches to support snowmobiles and ATVs. No ice is 100 percent safe, and fresh ice is generally considered more robust than older ice. The DNR recommends that anglers regularly check conditions on the ice to avoid thin or damaged areas. At a minimum, anglers should have access to hand warmers, ice cleats and picks, life jackets, safety rope, first aid kids, and an extra set of dry clothes. Visit the Iowa DNR website to view the latest ice conditions.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO