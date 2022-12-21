Read full article on original website
▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road
Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
BREAKING: Iowa DOT Closes Portion of I-35 South of Clear Lake, Pulls Plows in Northern Iowa
AMES, Iowa – Dec. 23, 2022: 3 p.m. – Road conditions have become extremely hazardous in northern portions of the state making travel in some areas impossible. Closure of a portion of I-35 near Ames to Clear Lake. The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa...
Iowa DOT monitors icy highways during severe winter storm
ANKENY, Iowa — Snow and ice affected every Iowa road on Thursday, which meant Department of Transportation employees worked overtime to keep an eye on where crashes happened throughout the day. Iowa DOT’s Traffic Management Center featured live feeds of every highway camera throughout the state. Employees there used their birds’ eye view to alert […]
WINTER STORM KEEPS IOWA TROOPERS BUSY
THE IOWA STATE PATROL HAS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 950 CALLS SINCE THE WINTER STORM BEGAN WEDNESDAY THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. FROM NOON WEDNESDAY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY THEY HAVE RESPONDED TO 279 CRASHES, INCLUDING 253 WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE AND 26 INJURIES. THEY’VE ALSO ASSISTED 673 DRIVERS. THERE HAVE BEEN...
Blowing snow impacting roadways, especially in rural areas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions across eastern Iowa aren’t getting better quickly, if at all. Iowa DOT cameras show that roads in town aren’t too bad, but venture into rural areas, and you’ll find snow drifting over roadways creating slick spots. The wind will continue...
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
Hundreds of crashes, spin outs across Iowa during storm
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol latest update, Saturday afternoon puts the total number of calls during the Winter Storm at 1,277 since the storm began Wednesday afternoon in Iowa. As of Noon Saturday the State Patrol reports they’ve covered 344 crashes and assisted 933 drivers. There...
Travelers take refuge at rest stop during dangerous road conditions
ANKENY, Iowa — Iowa’s winter storm is causing many drivers to get off the roads. KCCI sent a crew to a rest stop north of Ankeny where many were hoping to ride out the storm. Ford Brown is traveling from Denver to Wisconsin to see his family for...
Iowa DNR Encourages Patience From Anglers As Ice Conditions Vary Throughout The State
Now that winter has officially arrived, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers to exercise caution when heading out for ice fishing. According to the DNR, northern Iowa lakes are mostly frozen over, but conditions vary heading southward. Staff recommends a minimum of four inches of quality ice to ice fish and at least five inches to support snowmobiles and ATVs. No ice is 100 percent safe, and fresh ice is generally considered more robust than older ice. The DNR recommends that anglers regularly check conditions on the ice to avoid thin or damaged areas. At a minimum, anglers should have access to hand warmers, ice cleats and picks, life jackets, safety rope, first aid kids, and an extra set of dry clothes. Visit the Iowa DNR website to view the latest ice conditions.
Iowa State Patrol Recommends No Travel During Blizzard
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jon Stickney of Manchester says they are highly recommending that people do not venture out at least until the brunt of the storm passes, hopefully by Sunday. Stickney says if you need to travel, make sure your vehicle is stocked with survival gear, blankets, water, charged...
Iowa State Patrol responds to hundreds of crashes across Iowa amid blizzard conditions
It is December and a lot of people may not have their mind on plants, but there is a plant that is very much known this time of year. TV9 viewers shared images of what happens to their beards in the wintry weather. Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads. Updated:...
Interstate 35 shutting down due to severe weather, hazardous travel
IOWA — According to the Iowa DOT I-35 will be shut down due to the weather creating hazardous traveling conditions Friday afternoon. Starting at 3 p.m. the southbound and northbound lanes on I-35 from Highway 30 to US 18 near Clear Lake will be closed. The DOT expects the shut down to be in place […]
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow, wind, and cold will all affect us through the upcoming Christmas weekend. Here is a breakdown of the impact of this three-pronged winter storm.
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Blizzard conditions continue to wreak havoc in northern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Blizzard conditions will continue this evening for northern Iowa and those in the Blizzard Warning. Conditions are definitely worse north of Interstate 80. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Wind gusts have been near 45 mph for much of the afternoon. Wind Chill Warning will continue...
ISP Updates Crash Total to 230
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Patrol has responded to more than 700 calls since the Winter Storm began Wednesday night. They’ve covered 230 crashes and assisted 491 drivers. There’ve been 18 injuries and no fatalities.
