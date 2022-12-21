Deion Sanders makes major move on five-star player

Last year, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders made some waves in the college football recruiting world as the head coach of Jackson State when he landed five-star cornerback Travis Hunter , who was the top cornerback and top overall player in the entire 2022 recruiting class. And now, it looks like he’s trying to pull off a similar move this year with yet another five-star cornerback.

According to college football recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports, Deion Sanders has been in contact with five-star cornerback Cormani McClain and is trying to flip him from the Miami Hurricanes to the Colorado Buffaloes .

“Colorado in touch with Cormani McClain already this morning. So the Buffaloes trying to make a move on the No. 1 cornerback in the country. He has talked to Coach Deion Sanders this morning,” Wiltfong said on 247Sports’ Signing Day Show, as shared by Bastrool Colorado.

Cormani McClain is rated as the nation’s No. 1 overall cornerback and the No. 2 overall player. Even though he’s currently committed to the Miami Hurricanes, he will not sign with the Hurricanes during the early signing period, indicating that he might be reconsidering his commitment.

With Travis Hunter expected to follow Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado, McClain would give Colorado the top cornerback in the previous two recruiting classes.

