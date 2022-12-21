ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Deion Sanders makes major move on five-star player

By Kevin Harrish
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQhIO_0jqIKTSP00

Last year, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders made some waves in the college football recruiting world as the head coach of Jackson State when he landed five-star cornerback Travis Hunter , who was the top cornerback and top overall player in the entire 2022 recruiting class. And now, it looks like he’s trying to pull off a similar move this year with yet another five-star cornerback.

According to college football recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports, Deion Sanders has been in contact with five-star cornerback Cormani McClain and is trying to flip him from the Miami Hurricanes to the Colorado Buffaloes .

“Colorado in touch with Cormani McClain already this morning. So the Buffaloes trying to make a move on the No. 1 cornerback in the country. He has talked to Coach Deion Sanders this morning,” Wiltfong said on 247Sports’ Signing Day Show, as shared by Bastrool Colorado.

Cormani McClain is rated as the nation’s No. 1 overall cornerback and the No. 2 overall player. Even though he’s currently committed to the Miami Hurricanes, he will not sign with the Hurricanes during the early signing period, indicating that he might be reconsidering his commitment.

With Travis Hunter expected to follow Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado, McClain would give Colorado the top cornerback in the previous two recruiting classes.

[ Barstool Colorado ]

The post Deion Sanders makes major move on five-star player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
The Comeback

Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George

When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Brett Favre’s daughter enters transfer portal

An NCAA volleyball player’s decision to transfer rarely makes the student newspaper, let alone national news. When it’s Brett Favre’s daughter, it’s definitely breaking news, given all the scandal surrounding his volleyball booster-related activities on behalf of his daughter. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday that “LSU beach volleyball’s Breleigh Favre is in the NCAA transfer Read more... The post Brett Favre’s daughter enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Mashed

The Bakery Former Pittsburgh Steeler Legend Franco Harris Owned

It's not quite something one might predict, but per Restaurant Business Online, many NFL players turn to the restaurant business after retirement. This rapidly increasing trend likely began with former Baltimore and Indianapolis Colts player Donnell Thompson, who quit the game early to franchise a McDonald's, Denny's, and a Checkers & Rally's. To prepare, Thompson worked for free at McDonald's for six years, simply hoping to learn the ins and outs of the business — enough to one day open a franchise. Another former Baltimore player took a slightly different approach; instead of franchising an existing restaurant, he opened his own BBQ joint in Maryland (via Food Market). The store pays homage to his early days, as it's lined with football memorabilia.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Michigan coach Juwan Howard restrained by players in late-game meltdown

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard couldn’t keep it together in the final minute of the Wolverines’ 80-76 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. With 36 seconds left to play and the Tar Heels up 77-71, Howard lost his cool on the sidelines during an argument with an official. In video footage from the incident, the coach can be seen angrily shouting while being restrained by his own players. Howard, who is in his fourth season with the Wolverines, also appeared to snap at Michigan players while they escorted him to the sidelines. He appeared to tell one of his players, “don’t...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
Detroit Sports Nation

Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement

Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals. The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others. Now, Dunne has her own trading card. The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

Top quarterback announces transfer decision

When head coach Lincoln Riley became the head coach of the USC Trojans and ultimately brought former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams with him to USC, former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis entered the transfer portal and ultimately landed with the Pittsburgh Panthers. And now, the quarterback is on the move again. On Saturday afternoon, Kedon Read more... The post Top quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

The Comeback

42K+
Followers
956
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy