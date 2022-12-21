ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Stray of the Day: Meet Fiona

By Liz Roop, Mallory Smith
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Fiona, a 1–3-year-old, female, brown-and-tan Pitbull mix.

She was surrendered to the shelter at the beginning of November.

They say her nickname is “the belly rub queen” and that she’s super friendly with people and other animals.

Fiona is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

