Stray of the Day: Meet Fiona

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Fiona, a 1–3-year-old, female, brown-and-tan Pitbull mix.

She was surrendered to the shelter at the beginning of November.

They say her nickname is “the belly rub queen” and that she’s super friendly with people and other animals.

Fiona is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

