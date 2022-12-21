ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Watch ‘Christmas at Home with Houston’s First’

HOUSTON – Houston’s First Baptist Church is celebrating Christmas Day with friends and family at home this year. Instead of gathering in person, the church will offer a worship service that will be broadcast on KPRC 2 and on the KPRC 2+ livestream Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The service will feature traditional carols, new Christmas favorites, and a Christmas message from Pastor Gregg Matte.
HOUSTON, TX
PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it. Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
HOUSTON, TX
‘A sunny holiday’ with Houston singer Vincent Powell

HOUSTON – American Idol alum Vincent Powell brings his soulful vibes to our studio for a performance of his song ‘A Sunny Holiday,’ off his Christmas Album Vincent Powell & Houston Ensemble. The singer-songwriter who competed on season 12 of the popular singing competition, has sung background...
HOUSTON, TX
Oh no, what do I do now!?!

HOUSTON – As you prep your home for any potential effects of the arctic air coming in tonight, tomorrow on Houston Life, we have a representative from ABC Home & Commercial to answer some questions you may have regarding the freeze. Are your pipes frozen and you’re needing guidance?...
HOUSTON, TX
Parents of firefighter killed in house fire in southeast Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Two people died in a house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday morning, the fire department said. When firefighters responded to a fire in the 7100 block of Hemlock Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the one-story residence. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but the the front porch collapsed.
HOUSTON, TX
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Concordia Lutheran’s Huckfelt sees stock rising

Concordia Lutheran has an up-and-comer, who is set to be under center for the next two years of Crusader football. Despite the fact that Concordia’s season didn’t end how they wanted to (4-6 record), sophomore QB Tanner Huckfelt is one of the bright spots who will lead the 'Saders next season. The young play-caller was selected to attend the US Army All-American Combine in Frisco, Texas last weekend.
TOMBALL, TX
Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip

HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
HOUSTON, TX
Millions of Texans expected to travel for the holidays

WALLER COUNTY – AAA Texas says more than 8 million Texans are driving to their holiday destinations starting Friday through New Year’s Day. KPRC2 spoke to people at the Buc-ee’s on Highway 290 in Waller County, and they said, despite the cold weather, they are ready for the holidays.
TEXAS STATE
Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston

HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
HOUSTON, TX

