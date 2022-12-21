Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter stormEdy ZooHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Watch ‘Christmas at Home with Houston’s First’
HOUSTON – Houston’s First Baptist Church is celebrating Christmas Day with friends and family at home this year. Instead of gathering in person, the church will offer a worship service that will be broadcast on KPRC 2 and on the KPRC 2+ livestream Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The service will feature traditional carols, new Christmas favorites, and a Christmas message from Pastor Gregg Matte.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas
HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it. Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
Click2Houston.com
‘A sunny holiday’ with Houston singer Vincent Powell
HOUSTON – American Idol alum Vincent Powell brings his soulful vibes to our studio for a performance of his song ‘A Sunny Holiday,’ off his Christmas Album Vincent Powell & Houston Ensemble. The singer-songwriter who competed on season 12 of the popular singing competition, has sung background...
Click2Houston.com
Oh no, what do I do now!?!
HOUSTON – As you prep your home for any potential effects of the arctic air coming in tonight, tomorrow on Houston Life, we have a representative from ABC Home & Commercial to answer some questions you may have regarding the freeze. Are your pipes frozen and you’re needing guidance?...
Click2Houston.com
BLOG: KPRC 2′s team following arctic blast moving through Houston. Here’s what’s happening in your area
HOUSTON – With an arctic blast headed to the Houston area this afternoon into Friday morning, Houstonians are preparing for temperatures to his below freezing for the next 36 to 44 hours. Our KPRC 2 team is keeping you prepared with coverage from all over the Houston area. I-10...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Houston shows off its wrapping skills ahead of Christmas -- er, the Texas freeze
HOUSTON – Houston residents are working on wrapping gifts that shouldn’t be opened until AFTER this Christmas: their pipes. KPRC 2 asked viewers to share photos of their pipes all wrapped up ahead of the winter freeze that’s slated to coincide with Christmas. Here are some of...
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Iraq Veteran who survived near-death experience gets help making holidays memorable for his 6 daughters
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside a tiny apartment...
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Paralyzing injury devastates family in more than one way
HOUSTON – Each year, the Spencer Solves It Team at KPRC 2 brings Christmas joy to families who are in need around the Houston area. After a detailed search this year, we’ve found five families deserving of a little help this year for Christmas Miracles Week. This year...
Click2Houston.com
Texas shelters prepare for twin emergencies: arctic cold and an increase in migrants
HOUSTON — With freezing temperatures expected across much of the state Thursday and Friday, Texas cities are turning their attention to their unhoused communities — the people most at risk from the single-digit temperatures. The impending freeze is not expected to bring conditions as severe as the 2021...
Click2Houston.com
Houston organization helps pet owners protect their animals ahead of Texas freeze
HOUSTON – While the state of Texas outlaws housing pets outside during extreme weather, animal advocates said Wednesday a large number of them will remain outside, as temperatures plunge, prompting a need to provide warmth. “For whatever reason those pets can’t be brought inside, it’s so important to provide...
Click2Houston.com
Parents of firefighter killed in house fire in southeast Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Two people died in a house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday morning, the fire department said. When firefighters responded to a fire in the 7100 block of Hemlock Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the one-story residence. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but the the front porch collapsed.
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: The Spencer Solves It Team helps spread Christmas joy by gifting 5 families with gift cards, bikes and more
HOUSTON – Many families in the Greater Houston area may not be able to give their children a gift come Christmas Day. Each year, the KPRC 2 Spencer Solves It Team tries to help Santa bring joy to some of those families during Christmas Miracles Week. We started the...
Click2Houston.com
Man who’s worked at 15 Houston area daycares arrested, charged for indecency with child, deputies say; more victims possible
HOUSTON – Investigators are looking for more possible victims of a man they believe could have possibly harmed multiple children at daycares he’s worked at across the Houston area over the past several years. Dennis Michiel McDaniel, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child.
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
Concordia Lutheran’s Huckfelt sees stock rising
Concordia Lutheran has an up-and-comer, who is set to be under center for the next two years of Crusader football. Despite the fact that Concordia’s season didn’t end how they wanted to (4-6 record), sophomore QB Tanner Huckfelt is one of the bright spots who will lead the 'Saders next season. The young play-caller was selected to attend the US Army All-American Combine in Frisco, Texas last weekend.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while walking down the street during altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is now in serious condition after being shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was shot in the 11800 block of Bay Cedar Road. Officials say the woman was walking on the street when an argument between her...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly shooting of 2 men at SW Houston gas station: HPD
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of two men back in November, according to the Houston Police Department. Bradlyn Alex Mckay has since been charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Anthony Palacios and 29-year-old Ivan Rojas. On...
Click2Houston.com
Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip
HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
Click2Houston.com
Millions of Texans expected to travel for the holidays
WALLER COUNTY – AAA Texas says more than 8 million Texans are driving to their holiday destinations starting Friday through New Year’s Day. KPRC2 spoke to people at the Buc-ee’s on Highway 290 in Waller County, and they said, despite the cold weather, they are ready for the holidays.
Click2Houston.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston
HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
Comments / 0