ST. PAUL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Court documents are revealing more details about an alleged cockfighting ring in Central Nebraska. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch announced Monday that his office arrested 10 men after a 9-1-1 caller reported the rooster fighting event in a rural area southeast of St. Paul. We now know that seven of those arrested are from Grand Island, one is from Wood River, one is from Palmer and one is from Chapman.
PALMER – Ten men have been charged with engaging in cockfighting after they were arrested Dec. 17 in rural Howard County. The arrests were made shortly after 7 p.m. at 130 10th Ave. near Palmer. The cockfighting allegedly took place in a barn. The suspects include seven men from...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel on South Locust Street. GIPD was called out to Travelodge around 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported robbery. An employee reported to police that two men entered the lobby, one showing a firearm, causing...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police said they served multiple search warrants looking for people who robbed a hotel. Authorities said two suspects walked into the Travelodge just before 1 a.m. Thursday, one showing a gun. They took more than $100 in cash and ran off. Officers followed...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (38) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man, accused of hitting a man in the head with a hammer, is going to trial court. Tristen Titus, 26, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. After a probable cause hearing Tuesday, a judge transferred the case to Buffalo County District Court for possible trial. A hearing in district court is pending.
Frigid weather isn't stopping deliveries in the metro. Nebraska State Patrol faces blizzard conditions, warns of frostbite. Nebraska state troopers faced some harsh conditions Wednesday night while helping drivers. Ricketts appoints new senator for LD21. Updated: 13 hours ago. Nebraska businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed the next state senator...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 10 people were arrested after getting a call about illegal gambling activity involving roosters. We’re told a deputy along with a Nebraska Game and Parks Officer went to a rural property on December 17. They got a...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) (Press release)-- The Hall County Election Commission, in cooperation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Hall County Attorney’s Office, has completed a residency review of Katherine Mauldin, a candidate-elect for Grand Island Public School Board in Ward C. “After a careful and...
The Grand Island City Council approved the large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall Tuesday night, after examining the risks the project poses to the city. The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management said mail would not be delivered on Thursday due to the dangerous weather. Officials said diesel in the semi-trucks that bring the area’s mail has frozen, leaving them stuck on an interstate. Normal delivery is expected to resume countywide on...
KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested Saturday afternoon after over 100 aerosol duster cans used for huffing where found in his home. According to police it happen in the 1400 block of St. Paul Road. Police said they were called to the residents after a woman was concerned for her children’s wellbeing, who were at the home.
KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department at 516 W. 11th St. will be closed Friday through Monday for the Christmas holiday, and Dec. 30-Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day. For more information, visit trphd.org.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kettle Campaign for the Hastings Salvation Army is nearing its end, and as of now they are $8,000 short of their goal. The nonprofit is asking the community of Hastings for their support, whether it’s by donating to a kettle, writing a check, or donating in person at the Salvation Army.
Like I told you last time, I’m on a direct slip and slide to the holidays and I can’t believe I’m already writing to you again. I let up on the deviled eggs a bit for reasons you can imagine, but as far as Christmas and all the things that come with it, I’m not prepared in the slightest.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The weather outside is frightful, but there are ways to protect for people to protect their homes as the bottom drops out of the thermometer, it all starts with a part of the home you rarely thought about. More than 250,000 families and homes experience a...
KEARNEY – The scene in Kearney this morning was like most days after a winter storm. Plows were busy clearing streets and parking lots in the business districts while convenience stores sold coffee, pastries and other goods as people began their day. What was different today? Readings on the...
