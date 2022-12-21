ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD: Woman killed in crash near Lynn Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole close to Lynn Stadium. It happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle was headed south on...
1 dead, 1 injured after crash near University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into a utility pole close to the University of Louisville’s main campus. The crash happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue. The Louisville Metro Police Department said...
Germantown bar holding giveaway to help pay for storm damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several reports of pipes bursting at many businesses and homes in Louisville have come in since extreme weather rolled through the region. One Germantown bar is putting together a raffle to help pay for storm damage. ShopBar Louisville located on Barret Avenue posted a video to...
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
Dream Hotel looks to bring more city life to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Louisville hotel is looking to bring more city life and hospitality to the downtown area. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Tuesday the recent economic development plan to bring a Dream Hotel to Louisville. The hotel will have six food and beverage outlets, a...
Louisville man creates Christmas light show raising money for charity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville man is keeping the holiday season going a little longer raising money for charity. Andrew Cleary owns the home decked out in Christmas lights on Tamarack Grove Lane. Every night since Nov. 25, Cleary has hosted Lights on Tamarack, syncing the holiday lights with holiday hits broadcast on 91.3 FM.
American Red Cross seeking blood donors in Holiday Hero Donorama

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the holidays wind down, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate lifesaving blood. Donors took part in the first day of the 45th annual Holiday Hero Donorama on Tuesday at the Kentucky Fair and Expo South Wing. The event will also be taking...
