2 LMPD officers hospitalized following traffic stop, police chase near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have been sent to the hospital after a traffic stop and police chase near the Valley Station neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., officers responded to an incident at the intersection of Moorewick Way and Lower River...
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning. Tanya Renese McKenzie died due to blunt force trauma in the crash on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Early investigation revealed around 2:30...
LMPD: Woman killed in crash near Lynn Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole close to Lynn Stadium. It happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle was headed south on...
1 dead, 1 injured after crash near University of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and another was injured after a car crashed into a utility pole close to the University of Louisville’s main campus. The crash happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue. The Louisville Metro Police Department said...
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after crash near Lynn Stadium kills woman
Days remaining in his final term, John Yarmuth looks back on 16 years in Congress. "Not ready to leave but not prepared to stay" is how John Yarmuth describes leaving Congress after serving eight terms. Updated: 10 hours ago. One Louisville man is keeping the holiday season going a...
Germantown bar holding giveaway to help pay for storm damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several reports of pipes bursting at many businesses and homes in Louisville have come in since extreme weather rolled through the region. One Germantown bar is putting together a raffle to help pay for storm damage. ShopBar Louisville located on Barret Avenue posted a video to...
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
West Louisville grocery store closes after car crashes into building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A West Louisville grocery store has temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building during the winter storm. Black Market KY, located at 2313 West Market St., said the store was hit by a car that slid off the road during the storm on Dec. 22.
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What should be one of the happiest day of the year turned into a disaster. A man and his daughter woken up by smoke and flames Christmas morning. The fire happened in Madison, Indiana early Sunday. It’s a tragic story, but one with a bright side.
Oldham County man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas; police searching for driver
LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police said a 60-year-old man has died after he was hit and killed on a Crestwood highway on Christmas night. The incident happened around 6:18 p.m., when dispatchers received a call of a person struck by a vehicle in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, according to a release.
Water pipe bursts in No-Kill Louisville animal rescue, pet food bank
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire. What should be one of the happiest day of the year turned into a disaster. A man and his daughter woken up by smoke and flames Christmas morning. Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm.
Thousands raised for former Holy Cross teachers after being rescued from fire in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire in Pleasure Ridge Park sent two women to the hospital Friday morning after neighbors and firefighters rescued them from their home. The women, Sister Maryann Tarquinio and Ms. Mary Burks, were identified as two recently retired Holy Cross High School teachers. The Holy Cross...
Clarksville provides update on carbon monoxide alert sent to residents
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Town of Clarksville provided more information on a carbon monoxide alert sent to residents on Christmas Eve after people called in about issues in their homes. Officials said the first incident was reported around 3 a.m. after two homeowners complained of chest pain. Within the...
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
Metro Health & Wellness’ main location partially open after flooding inside building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness’ main location is now partially open after the flooding last month inside the building. At 400 East Gray Street, the Harm Reduction Outreach Service Program is back at its regular hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The...
Dream Hotel looks to bring more city life to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Louisville hotel is looking to bring more city life and hospitality to the downtown area. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Tuesday the recent economic development plan to bring a Dream Hotel to Louisville. The hotel will have six food and beverage outlets, a...
Louisville man creates Christmas light show raising money for charity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville man is keeping the holiday season going a little longer raising money for charity. Andrew Cleary owns the home decked out in Christmas lights on Tamarack Grove Lane. Every night since Nov. 25, Cleary has hosted Lights on Tamarack, syncing the holiday lights with holiday hits broadcast on 91.3 FM.
Meade County cutting off parts of water service due to cold temps, increased demand
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in Meade County may be without water service for several hours due to cold temperatures and increased demand. Meade County Water District’s General Manager Brett Pyles posted the notice on the Meade County Water District’s Facebook page on Monday night. The district said...
American Red Cross seeking blood donors in Holiday Hero Donorama
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the holidays wind down, the American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate lifesaving blood. Donors took part in the first day of the 45th annual Holiday Hero Donorama on Tuesday at the Kentucky Fair and Expo South Wing. The event will also be taking...
Last day for Jefferson County voters to change political party approaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voters in Jefferson County who are seeking to change their political party and participate in the upcoming 2023 Primary Election will need to do so by the end of the year. According to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, the final day to change party affiliation is...
