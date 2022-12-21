Read full article on original website
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Austin, TX Trail of Lights Final Show of the Season is Tonight, December 23Carol LennoxAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Miami football offers Texas State transfer DT Devon Sears Jr.
Texas State transfer defensive tackle Devon Sears Jr. tweeted on Friday morning that he received an offer from the Miami football program via defensive line coach Joe Salave’a. Sears had 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups for Texas State in 2022. Pro Football Focus named Sears the ninth-best DL transfer.
Texas football expected to remain quiet in the portal until 2023
Texas football wasn’t very active in comparison to the rest of the Big 12 to start off this window in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Since the Dec. 5 portal window opened, Texas has only sent out a handful of offers. But the conversion rate was pretty good on those portal offers in the last couple of weeks.
Texas Football: 10 portal targets on the Longhorns Christmas wish list
Following the conclusion of the Early Signing Period for Texas football ahead of the holiday weekend, this program has now hauled in two NCAA Transfer Portal players for this cycle. Texas signed both its commitments out of the portal, with each transfer pickup signing on the dotted line on the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21.
Texas football sees a ‘legitimate opportunity to win’ 5-Star Duce Robinson
The biggest name to watch for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class following the conclusion of the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21 is the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas still appears to very much be in the running to land a commitment from Robinson when he arrives at a final decision on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2023.
Longhorns Flip 2023 WR DeAndre Moore Jr.
The Texas Longhorns are in the Flipmas spirit after securing a commitment from 2023 receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
Texas Basketball: 3 elite 2024 recruits on Longhorns’ Christmas wish list
In the last few weeks, there wasn’t much attention paid to what Texas basketball is doing on the recruiting trail for the 2024 class for obvious reasons. But Texas is still going to plug away on the trail for the 2024 recruiting class, despite the uncertainty surrounding the coaching staff at the moment.
Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in San Antonio and here's how to go.
Steve Sarkisian Emphasizes Impact of New Longhorns' LB Liona Lefau
LB Liona Lefau proves that the brand of Texas means something from coast to coast.
2 Miami football assistant coaches finish among top 30 recruiters nationally
Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal finished seventh and defensive ends coach Rod Wright 27th in the national 2023 Football Recruiter Rankings as ranked by 247 Sports. Mirabal helped the Miami football program sign one of the best position groups among the 2023 recruiting classes. Miami signed five-star offensive tackles...
Wisconsin Gets Crystal Ball For 6’5″ QB From Texas
Luke Fickell has been showing his recruiting prowess in the first months as the head coach of the Badgers. The 2023 class is looking great despite Fickell getting a very late start. This should make Badgers’ fans very excited about future recruiting classes. If Fickell can do this in a month, imagine what he can do when given the full amount of time to recruit. Fickell could pick up a huge recruit for 2024 this week. Wisconsin gets a crystal ball for QB Mabrey Mettauer.
Miami-Dade stuns Broward with last-second TD in All-Star Game
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA – Bragging rights and another championship trophy is going back to Area Code 305. Fittingly, it was the “Miami-Central Connection” that led the way. Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass to his Rockets’ teammate Cataurus Hicks on the final play of ...
How Did Miami Do With Head-to-Head Recruiting Battles Versus FSU & Florida?
Discussing Miaim’s recruiting against the Seminoles and Gators.
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
Miami Heat must find ways to consistently ‘stay out of own way’
The Miami Heat dropped another winnable game on the eve of Christmas Eve. With Friday putting them back below the .500 mark at 16-17, they now sit one game behind the team that beat them in the standings, with the Heat at nine and the Pacers at eight. But speaking...
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
South Florida Hand and Orthopaedic Center
Ehsan Esmaeili, M.D., and his team at the South Florida Hand and Orthopaedic Center combined have more than 35 years of experience serving patients with hand and upper extremity needs. Alongside Dr. Esmaeili and his partner Kenneth Garrod, M.D., who founded the practice years ago, there’s a fairly recent addition...
2022 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Graduate Michelle Berndt Wins National Championship in College
In her first season playing college soccer at Johns Hopkins University, Marjory Stoneman Douglas grad Michelle Berndt won a National Championship. Michelle, who resides at Heron Preserve in Parkland, missed parts of the season with an injury but still managed to contribute throughout the year. Her team went 23-0-2 this year and recorded six wins in the NCAA tournament. In those games, Johns Hopkins outscored their opponents 20-3 and capped it off by beating Case Western 2-1 in the Championship Game for the team’s first National Championship in School history.
Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop
Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
Southwest Ranches Calling Affluent Countryside Buyers to South Florida
Tucked away on the eastern edge of the everglades is Southwest Ranches, a beautiful secluded ranch-style town with luxurious ambience. A hidden gem within South Florida’s prevalent city culture, Southwest Ranches has quickly become one of the most sought-after places to live thanks to a new wave of affluent northeastern countryside buyers looking for rural and slower-pace living, year-round. Home to roughly 8,000 residents, Southwest Ranches is located with close proximity to world-famous destinations for entertainment, shopping, dining and golf, top rated schools like American Heritage and upscale parks just 15 minutes southwest of Fort Lauderdale and 25 minutes northwest of Miami. The prime location of Southwest Ranches has been a staple in the area's growth, quickly drawing the attention of both new-to-market residents and existing homeowners looking to relocate. .
Fatal police shooting of startup founder puts Austin’s diversity issues in the spotlight
For years, Austin has made headlines as an evolving tech hub where startups, large companies and investors alike have flocked to set up a presence. But as 2022 closes, the Texas capital is in the news for a very different, tragic reason — being home to the sudden death of a startup founder at the hands of a police officer.
FanSided
