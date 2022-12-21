ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FanSided

Miami football offers Texas State transfer DT Devon Sears Jr.

Texas State transfer defensive tackle Devon Sears Jr. tweeted on Friday morning that he received an offer from the Miami football program via defensive line coach Joe Salave’a. Sears had 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups for Texas State in 2022. Pro Football Focus named Sears the ninth-best DL transfer.
CORAL GABLES, FL
FanSided

Texas football expected to remain quiet in the portal until 2023

Texas football wasn’t very active in comparison to the rest of the Big 12 to start off this window in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Since the Dec. 5 portal window opened, Texas has only sent out a handful of offers. But the conversion rate was pretty good on those portal offers in the last couple of weeks.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: 10 portal targets on the Longhorns Christmas wish list

Following the conclusion of the Early Signing Period for Texas football ahead of the holiday weekend, this program has now hauled in two NCAA Transfer Portal players for this cycle. Texas signed both its commitments out of the portal, with each transfer pickup signing on the dotted line on the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football sees a ‘legitimate opportunity to win’ 5-Star Duce Robinson

The biggest name to watch for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class following the conclusion of the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21 is the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas still appears to very much be in the running to land a commitment from Robinson when he arrives at a final decision on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Gets Crystal Ball For 6’5″ QB From Texas

Luke Fickell has been showing his recruiting prowess in the first months as the head coach of the Badgers. The 2023 class is looking great despite Fickell getting a very late start. This should make Badgers’ fans very excited about future recruiting classes. If Fickell can do this in a month, imagine what he can do when given the full amount of time to recruit. Fickell could pick up a huge recruit for 2024 this week. Wisconsin gets a crystal ball for QB Mabrey Mettauer.
MADISON, WI
KBTX.com

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
bocaratonobserver.com

South Florida Hand and Orthopaedic Center

Ehsan Esmaeili, M.D., and his team at the South Florida Hand and Orthopaedic Center combined have more than 35 years of experience serving patients with hand and upper extremity needs. Alongside Dr. Esmaeili and his partner Kenneth Garrod, M.D., who founded the practice years ago, there’s a fairly recent addition...
BOCA RATON, FL
Parkland Talk

2022 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Graduate Michelle Berndt Wins National Championship in College

In her first season playing college soccer at Johns Hopkins University, Marjory Stoneman Douglas grad Michelle Berndt won a National Championship. Michelle, who resides at Heron Preserve in Parkland, missed parts of the season with an injury but still managed to contribute throughout the year. Her team went 23-0-2 this year and recorded six wins in the NCAA tournament. In those games, Johns Hopkins outscored their opponents 20-3 and capped it off by beating Case Western 2-1 in the Championship Game for the team’s first National Championship in School history.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop

Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
PLANTATION, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Southwest Ranches Calling Affluent Countryside Buyers to South Florida

Tucked away on the eastern edge of the everglades is Southwest Ranches, a beautiful secluded ranch-style town with luxurious ambience. A hidden gem within South Florida’s prevalent city culture, Southwest Ranches has quickly become one of the most sought-after places to live thanks to a new wave of affluent northeastern countryside buyers looking for rural and slower-pace living, year-round. Home to roughly 8,000 residents, Southwest Ranches is located with close proximity to world-famous destinations for entertainment, shopping, dining and golf, top rated schools like American Heritage and upscale parks just 15 minutes southwest of Fort Lauderdale and 25 minutes northwest of Miami. The prime location of Southwest Ranches has been a staple in the area's growth, quickly drawing the attention of both new-to-market residents and existing homeowners looking to relocate. .
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
