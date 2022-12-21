Tucked away on the eastern edge of the everglades is Southwest Ranches, a beautiful secluded ranch-style town with luxurious ambience. A hidden gem within South Florida’s prevalent city culture, Southwest Ranches has quickly become one of the most sought-after places to live thanks to a new wave of affluent northeastern countryside buyers looking for rural and slower-pace living, year-round. Home to roughly 8,000 residents, Southwest Ranches is located with close proximity to world-famous destinations for entertainment, shopping, dining and golf, top rated schools like American Heritage and upscale parks just 15 minutes southwest of Fort Lauderdale and 25 minutes northwest of Miami. The prime location of Southwest Ranches has been a staple in the area's growth, quickly drawing the attention of both new-to-market residents and existing homeowners looking to relocate. .

