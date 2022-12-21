ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water

BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
ASAP delivery company donates to Southeast Texas Food Bank

BEAUMONT, Texas — People in Beaumont received some extra help feeding their families this holiday season. ASAP, a delivery company that operates locally, made a special holiday delivery Tuesday morning to the Southeast Texas Food Bank. The company had been collecting food donations throughout the month from restaurants and...
What's happening in Greater Orange Area

ORANGE — This month The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held multiple honorary events within the community. December 1st Team Granger and KOGT Radio came together for the 13th annual canned food drive at Breakfast connection. December 7th featured the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of the Heritage House Museum. The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce also recognized employee of the month and student of the month in Bridge City and Orangefield.
City of Beaumont creates new standalone EMS Department to better serve area residents, accepting applications immediately

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont created a new standalone Emergency Medical Services Department that they hope will better serve area residents. The new department will report directly to the city manager to put an increased focus on public safety and the health and welfare of the community, according to a City of Beaumont release.
Nederland issues water system update

NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
42-Year-Old Texas Man Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont

An Escapee Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont. In Beaumont, Texas (KTRK), the Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials has found a detainee who disappeared after a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. The TDCJ reported that on Tuesday morning, authorities announced that Zachary Myrick, 42, just went Missing In Action.
Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
