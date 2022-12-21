Read full article on original website
Related
12newsnow.com
The City of Beaumont joins forces with nonprofit organizations, to keep the people warm
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont and local organizations, like the Salvation Army, have stepped up to help serve the underserved, as the severely cold temperatures set in. Councilman Randy Feldschau says that the collaborative efforts from the city and shelters are helping keep those in need, warm.
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water
BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
City of Beaumont comes up with creative way to help keep homeless warm during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Keeping those living on the streets of Beaumont warm and alive, is the main goal during the arctic blast. City leaders have come up with a creative way to keep the homeless warm by using two city buses that have been converted into warming stations. One...
KFDM-TV
Dec. 21, 2022 Pay it Forward: Annette Allen honored for giving back to her community
Annette Allen honored for giving back to her community in Orange, to students and to co-workers. She's our Pay it Forward recipient because of the good deeds she doesn't hesitate to do. Pay it Forward is sponsored by DuGood Federal Credit Union.
ASAP delivery company donates to Southeast Texas Food Bank
BEAUMONT, Texas — People in Beaumont received some extra help feeding their families this holiday season. ASAP, a delivery company that operates locally, made a special holiday delivery Tuesday morning to the Southeast Texas Food Bank. The company had been collecting food donations throughout the month from restaurants and...
KFDM-TV
What's happening in Greater Orange Area
ORANGE — This month The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held multiple honorary events within the community. December 1st Team Granger and KOGT Radio came together for the 13th annual canned food drive at Breakfast connection. December 7th featured the ribbon cutting and grand re-opening of the Heritage House Museum. The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce also recognized employee of the month and student of the month in Bridge City and Orangefield.
KFDM-TV
Homeless shelter Henry's Place in Beaumont extends hours due to freezing temperatures
In response to the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend, Some Other Place will be extending its hours at Henry’s Place, the homeless day center located at 1107 McFaddin Avenue. Henry’s Place will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some Other Place...
KFDM-TV
Fires in Groves, Nederland and Bridge City bring devastation during holidays
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Firefighters battle several fires in Southeast Texas, including a car fire at McDonald's in Groves. Also, in Mid-County, a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Boston Avenue in Nederland. And, in Bridge City, heartbreak when a fire destroyed a family's home,...
City of Groves approves separation agreement with longtime City Manager D.E. Sosa
GROVES, Texas — Groves City Council called for an open meeting Thursday evening to consider the separation of longtime city manager. The council unanimously voted on a separation agreement with D.E. Sosa, who had been the city manager of Groves for nearly 20 years. "A series of events, can't...
Southeast Texas county officials outline plans to ensure safety of residents during arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are on high alert as an arctic blast bringing hard freeze warnings and wind chill advisories arrives in the area. Officials all throughout the area finalized plans to make sure they are ready to respond. These plans included designated warming centers to staging crews...
Some Other Place, Salvation Army working together to provide shelter during arctic cold front
BEAUMONT, Texas — With the arctic chill expected to cross through Southeast Texas, many people are looking for a place to keep warm. For some, a non-profit organization called, Some Other Place, will be just that. The organization will be extending their day shelter into an overnight shelter for...
New City of Beaumont standalone EMS Department to create 80 new jobs
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont introduced a new standalone Emergency Medical Services Department that will create about 80 new jobs. Beaumont City Manager Kenneth Williams says this should lighten the load of 911 calls for Emergency Medical Services crews at the fire department. The current fire department...
City of Beaumont creates new standalone EMS Department to better serve area residents, accepting applications immediately
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont created a new standalone Emergency Medical Services Department that they hope will better serve area residents. The new department will report directly to the city manager to put an increased focus on public safety and the health and welfare of the community, according to a City of Beaumont release.
Beaumont's Bird scooters appear to have flown the coop, city says they'll be back
BEAUMONT, Texas — It seems that the Bird scooters once seen all over Beaumont may have flown the coop but the city says they'll be returning,. The disappearance of the electric rental scooters has not gone unnoticed by Southeast Texans. In May the company made a presentation to the...
Nederland issues water system update
NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
City of Nederland temporarily shutting off flow of water to Aqua Texas effective immediately
NEDERLAND, Texas — Effective immediately, the City of Nederland is temporarily shutting off the flow of water to Aqua Texas water customers. Nederland provides treated water to the Aqua Texas service area by contract. This service area is outside city limits, in the Beauxart Garden area. City crews have...
Rabbit found safe inside burned Orange County shed following fire on Christmas Eve
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A rabbit was found safe inside a burned shed in Orange County after a fire on Christmas Eve. The fire happened in the 7000 block of Morris Road. The call regarding it came in around 11:30 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they found...
proclaimerscv.com
42-Year-Old Texas Man Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont
An Escapee Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont. In Beaumont, Texas (KTRK), the Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials has found a detainee who disappeared after a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. The TDCJ reported that on Tuesday morning, authorities announced that Zachary Myrick, 42, just went Missing In Action.
Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 2