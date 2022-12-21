Read full article on original website
fastphillysports.com
FOND FAREWELL TO JIM GARDNER FROM ESPN’S PHILLY GUY NEGANDHI!
Last night was the great Jim Gardner’s last 6ABC newscast, and Temple alum Kevin Negandhi joins us to wish Jim a happy retirement!
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
Jim Gardner, iconic Philadelphia TV journalist, signs off for the last time
After delivering the good, the bad and the ugly to Philadelphians for 46 years, Jim Gardner gives his last newscast at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, over at WPVI-TV.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Imhotep, Neumann-Goretti boys put Philly on national stage with tournament wins
The Imhotep Charter and Neumann-Goretti boys basketball programs have auras that extend beyond the city limits. Along with piling up District 12, Philadelphia Public and Catholic League and PIAA titles, both programs are no stranger to national rankings and the attention that comes with it. Even with all the history,...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia
Philadelphia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Philadelphia.
WLWT 5
La Salle community mourns the loss of longtime football coach
CINCINNATI — The La Salle High School community is mourning on Friday following the death of assistant football coach Tom Doerger. Doerger died on Friday morning. Doerger served as offensive line coach for the Lancers for more than 30 years. He played football for Notre Dame in the 1980s...
Craig LaBan Gives a Nod to Delco in Best 2022 Dining Scene Review
The Delco dining scene made it onto a list of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s best dining scenes for 2022, writes Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. “After our Center City furnace went kaput in January, we spent a tasty week in Delco exploring the culinary draws of the region’s most underappreciated food county, from scrapple fries to dim sum, Charlie’s Hamburgers, and an innovative new gluten-free fresh pasta company called Settantatré,” he wrote.
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?
Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
'Atrocious' Philly Pizzeria Going Viral On TikTok
A college student went viral on TikTok this week filming his visit to the "worst-rated" pizzeria in Philadelphia. The video, posted by user Kriscollege, has amassed more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded Tuesday, Dec. 20. Viewers first join Kris on a quick walk through the City of Brotherly...
Termini Brothers bakery: a South Philly holiday tradition
The bakery has been around for 101 years and doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Loyal customers lined up outside the store Saturday in the freezing cold to stock up on their holiday baked goods.
Who’s the best in Jersey? D1 boys basketball commits to watch in 2022-23
Four Camden High School basketball players sign commitments to colleges on Weds. Nov. 16. — D1 COMMITS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PhillyBite
Where to Grab a Burger in Philly
Lucky's Last Chance is a quaint '70s-style joint and bar. The menu features ten different burgers, breakfast sandwiches, and locally-grown ingredients from local farms. Customers can order a homemade ice cream cone or banana bread for dessert. Kensington Quarters in Fishtown. If you're looking for a truly unique burger, try...
These Two Montco Restaurants Are Among the Best of Philly in 2022
Two Montgomery County restaurants have received accolades in The Philadelphia Inquirer’s end-of-the-year restaurant round-up. Euro-fusion restaurant The Choice in Bryn Mawr and Bala Cynwyd’s Mediterranean fare eatery, Lark, are among the best Philly restaurants in 2022. Ranked Most Memorable. Owned by two Ukrainian families, The Choice, at 845...
This Bucks County High School Choir Group Received a Standing Ovation at the Kimmel Center
The ensemble received as standing ovation for their concert.Photo byCorey Axler/ Youtube. A Bucks County high school’s choir group recently performed at a major Philadelphia venue after winning a popular radio contest. Jeff Werner wrote about the concert for the Newtown, PA Patch.
fox29.com
South Philadelphia Italian bakery seeks to give back to a family in need
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - For well over 100 years, the same brick oven has been serving up one simple, but elegant dish, the tomato pie. And, the brick and mortar store is only open 15 days a year. "It was my grandmother that started making it in the Depression era. Tomato...
Thom Bell, Legendary Producer and Songwriter, Has Reportedly Passed Away
Philadelphia’s own Thom Bell has passed away. He was 79. Bell is a legend in soul music. He was a prolific songwriter, producer, and arranger. As one of the original creators of Philly Soul, he worked with countless legends, including The Delfonics, The Spinners, and The O’Jays. He wrote and arranged timeless records like I’ll Be Around and Betcha By Golly Wow by The Stylistics, Backstabber by the O’Jays and Mama Can’t Buy You Love by Elton John.
Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son.The biggest question they want to know is, why?"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said."If we can get out of bed, it's all...
playpennsylvania.com
Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season
The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
After Almost 100 Years of Games, the Future of This Bucks County Private School’s Football Team Remains Uncertain
A Bucks County private school’s football team might be seeing some significant chances to their operations in the near future. Tom Moore wrote about the school’s team for the Bucks County Courier Times. The George School, located at 1690 Newtown Langhorne Road in Newtown, has a football team...
