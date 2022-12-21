Read full article on original website
Dr. Barry Booth works to honor veterans in Alabama and beyond
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
altoday.com
Alabama’s top ten stories in 2022
2022 is winding down. Now is a good time to look back on the year that was and remember the political news that impacted our lives here in Alabama. Katie Britt wins the Senate. Britt had never held a public office before, was not a self-made multi-millionaire with her own...
OPINION: With 2022 coming to a close, signs of good days ahead for Alabama in 2023
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco As we close out 2022, Alabama is another year away from the initial days of the pandemic that has caused much suffering for so many. Yet, state residents continue to deal with economic woes created largely by wayward policies from Washington DC that have affected […]
alreporter.com
Opinion | Good government or obstructionist noise?
Many arguments that drive politics today are in opposition to good government. Here in Alabama, often the biggest obstacle to practical policy solutions are those individuals who ignore state issues while focusing on the national politics of outrage and trumped-up problems that have little to do with running a state.
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Sheriffs Association: ‘Our Hearts are Heavy with Passing of Beloved Brother Joe Sedinger’
Today, our hearts are heavy with the passing of one of our beloved and distinguished brothers. Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger was a great law enforcement officer and an even better man. He epitomized what every man and every law enforcement officer should be – forthright, fearless, honorable, loyal and kind.
apr.org
Study: Huge change in Christmas spirit in Alabama
Alabama ranks at the bottom of the nation on the subject of “Christmas spirit.” That’s according to a national survey by the telecommunications website GetCenturyLink. Researchers also worked with group Pollfish to survey Americans for this annual measure of Yuletide spirit in the United States. Alabama came in at number 50. Oregon, New York, Mississippi, Wyoming, Nevada, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Florida, and Washington, D.C. rounded out the bottom ten states. Only the nation’s capital ranked lower than Alabama. Each earned a “lump of coal” in the survey.
Blurred lines? How a dirt road may have changed the shape of Alabama and Tennessee
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. or LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WIAT) – Just follow the dirt road, and you’ll find it. It’s not far down Huckleberry Drive, just east of the Brier Fork Flint River. For a while, you’ll follow the state line. Then, according to Google and Apple Maps, the state line will follow you. You’ll curve […]
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
comebacktown.com
A Birmingham legend touched my life
Some men dream to play golf in the PGA. Others to climb Mount Everest or travel the world. For some unexplainable reason, my dream was to be the Chairman of the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce. Go figure….seems kind of lame, doesn’t it?. I did achieve my dream...
Bah humbug: Alabama has second least Christmas spirit, report finds
Alabama has fallen nearly 40 spots since 2020, ranking 50th in Christmas spirit according to GetCenturyLink.
Important documentation needed to enroll in STAR ID program; deadline extended to May 5, 2025
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is extending the enforcement deadline for the REAL ID (called STAR ID in Alabama) to May 7, 2025, in response to COVID-19. However, STAR IDs will still be available for issuance after May 7, 2025, at an ALEA Examing Office. In order to comply with the Federal REAL ID Act, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency developed the STAR ID program. STAR ID is a step beyond an ordinary Alabama driver’s license or non-driver identification card and it meets all the requirements of federal law. Document List In order to be issued a STAR ID, applicants must present...
‘Glass Onion’ and its connection to Alabama
One of the most anticipated movies of the holiday season is now streaming, complete with a small connection to Alabama.
What subjects have teacher shortages? Alabama schools want more staff in these high-demand areas
About 1,500 teacher positions were unfilled at the start of the current school year, according to a survey conducted by the Alabama State Department of Education in September. These are the first hard numbers the state has produced, allowing a closer look into which subjects are the hardest to fill. Those details could amplify the call for more incentives and resources to draw more teachers in those subject areas.
North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways
With snow falling in the Rocket City, Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning residents of some areas to avoid due to icy conditions.
luvernejournal.com
Constitutional Carry Bill takes effect Jan. 1
House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, takes effect Sunday, granting Alabama citizens permission to carry a concealed gun without a permit. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Shane Stringer, revises certain pistol carry or possession restrictions and eliminates pistol permit requirements for carrying a concealed pistol within the state.
Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties
In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
courierjournal.net
I had a yellow light and lawyer won't take case!
Q: I was turning left when a car hit me. The car was absolutely speeding and the officer said fault was undetermined. I had a yellow light that had been a green arrow. I talked to a lawyer and they wouldn’t take my case. Will you?. Kathy, Sheffield, AL.
Bham Now
If we want to restore our rivers in Alabama, we need to save the skinny water – creeks and streams
The following story is part of Friends of Shades Creek lore as shared by Jim Brown, a former History professor at Samford University. A few years ago, members of the group were observing Shades Creek after a litter cleanup at the now nearly-closed Brookwood Village on the Homewood/Mountain Brook city line.
Spire ends call to conserve gas as temperatures rise in Alabama
As temperatures warm up across Alabama, the state’s largst gas company is ending calls to conserve energy. Spire a gas company that serves customers across Alabama, Missouri and Mississippi, asked customers Friday evening to lower their thermostats to the 65-68 degree range for the next 48 hours. Company leaders...
Is this the best place to watch bats in Alabama?
Watch your head! If you're looking for the perfect place to watch bats in Alabama — the drive isn't too far from the Rocket City.
