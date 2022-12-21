ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 2

Related
AL.com

Dr. Barry Booth works to honor veterans in Alabama and beyond

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Alabama’s top ten stories in 2022

2022 is winding down. Now is a good time to look back on the year that was and remember the political news that impacted our lives here in Alabama. Katie Britt wins the Senate. Britt had never held a public office before, was not a self-made multi-millionaire with her own...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Good government or obstructionist noise?

Many arguments that drive politics today are in opposition to good government. Here in Alabama, often the biggest obstacle to practical policy solutions are those individuals who ignore state issues while focusing on the national politics of outrage and trumped-up problems that have little to do with running a state.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Study: Huge change in Christmas spirit in Alabama

Alabama ranks at the bottom of the nation on the subject of “Christmas spirit.” That’s according to a national survey by the telecommunications website GetCenturyLink. Researchers also worked with group Pollfish to survey Americans for this annual measure of Yuletide spirit in the United States. Alabama came in at number 50. Oregon, New York, Mississippi, Wyoming, Nevada, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Florida, and Washington, D.C. rounded out the bottom ten states. Only the nation’s capital ranked lower than Alabama. Each earned a “lump of coal” in the survey.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama

The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

A Birmingham legend touched my life

Some men dream to play golf in the PGA. Others to climb Mount Everest or travel the world. For some unexplainable reason, my dream was to be the Chairman of the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce. Go figure….seems kind of lame, doesn’t it?. I did achieve my dream...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Important documentation needed to enroll in STAR ID program; deadline extended to May 5, 2025

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is extending the enforcement deadline for the REAL ID (called STAR ID in Alabama) to May 7, 2025, in response to COVID-19. However, STAR IDs will still be available for issuance after May 7, 2025, at an ALEA Examing Office.  In order to comply with the Federal REAL ID Act, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency developed the STAR ID program. STAR ID is a step beyond an ordinary Alabama driver’s license or non-driver identification card and it meets all the requirements of federal law.  Document List  In order to be issued a STAR ID, applicants must present...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What subjects have teacher shortages? Alabama schools want more staff in these high-demand areas

About 1,500 teacher positions were unfilled at the start of the current school year, according to a survey conducted by the Alabama State Department of Education in September. These are the first hard numbers the state has produced, allowing a closer look into which subjects are the hardest to fill. Those details could amplify the call for more incentives and resources to draw more teachers in those subject areas.
ALABAMA STATE
luvernejournal.com

Constitutional Carry Bill takes effect Jan. 1

House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, takes effect Sunday, granting Alabama citizens permission to carry a concealed gun without a permit. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Shane Stringer, revises certain pistol carry or possession restrictions and eliminates pistol permit requirements for carrying a concealed pistol within the state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties

In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
ALABAMA STATE
courierjournal.net

I had a yellow light and lawyer won't take case!

Q: I was turning left when a car hit me. The car was absolutely speeding and the officer said fault was undetermined. I had a yellow light that had been a green arrow. I talked to a lawyer and they wouldn’t take my case. Will you?. Kathy, Sheffield, AL.
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Spire ends call to conserve gas as temperatures rise in Alabama

As temperatures warm up across Alabama, the state’s largst gas company is ending calls to conserve energy. Spire a gas company that serves customers across Alabama, Missouri and Mississippi, asked customers Friday evening to lower their thermostats to the 65-68 degree range for the next 48 hours. Company leaders...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy