MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is extending the enforcement deadline for the REAL ID (called STAR ID in Alabama) to May 7, 2025, in response to COVID-19. However, STAR IDs will still be available for issuance after May 7, 2025, at an ALEA Examing Office. In order to comply with the Federal REAL ID Act, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency developed the STAR ID program. STAR ID is a step beyond an ordinary Alabama driver’s license or non-driver identification card and it meets all the requirements of federal law. Document List In order to be issued a STAR ID, applicants must present...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO