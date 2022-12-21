Effective: 2022-12-22 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Steuben WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills to 20 to 30 below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO