Steelton, PA

PennLive.com

Man sought after two injured in central Pa. shooting: police

Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people in York on Friday morning. Isaac Ramos-Perez is accused of shooting two people around 10:20 a.m. in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. A 44-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were injured in the shooting, and...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Derry Township police searching for man last contacted in July

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Derry Township Police Department is searching for Glenn Lavare Bland, who has not been heard from since July. Bland's last known cell phone location was in the City Island area of Harrisburg. He was believed to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck bearing Pennsylvania registration ZTV-8466.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting

York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigating suspicious death of woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a suspicious death. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of North Front and Verbeke Streets for a report of a dead body. At the scene, officers located the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police officers rescue woman from sinking vehicle in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police officer jumped into a cold pond to rescue a woman in a sinking vehicle Thursday night in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Body cameras captured the rescue from multiple perspectives. Manheim Township police shared two views of the rescue, one from on shore and another first-person perspective from an officer who jumped in. Both videos are posted on this page.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two people killed in Lancaster County crash

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman found dead after York County fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect

YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Police chase ends with finding 10-year-old behind the wheel

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A police chase in Gettysburg ended with officers finding a 10-year-old boy behind the wheel. And his 6-year-old brother as his passenger. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Gettysburg Borough attempted to stop a car driving without its lights on just before midnight on Dec. 21, according to a press release.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

23-year-old driver killed in collision with septic tanker truck: coroner

A man killed in a York County crash on Wednesday afternoon died from multiple blunt-force trauma, the coroner’s office said Thursday. The man, from White Hall, Md., was driving north on Barrens Road South near the intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township when he crossed the center line and collided with a septic tanker truck, the York County Coroner’s Office said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
