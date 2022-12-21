Read full article on original website
63-year-old man dies at Dauphin County prison on Christmas Eve
A 63-year-old man died in Dauphin County Prison on Saturday morning. Officials said Richard A. Carter, 63, who’d been housed in the prison, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced...
Man sought after two injured in central Pa. shooting: police
Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people in York on Friday morning. Isaac Ramos-Perez is accused of shooting two people around 10:20 a.m. in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. A 44-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were injured in the shooting, and...
Cold case cracked: Woman arrested in the 1987 killing of husband
An arrest has been made in the death of Carl Jarvis — 35 years after the killing. Judith Ann Jarvis, the wife of the victim, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with murder. The arrest was announced the same day at a press conference in New Bloomfield. On Aug....
14-year-old arrested after fight with other juveniles leads to gunshots
EPHRATA, Pa. — Ephrata police arrested a 14-year-old boy after he allegedly fired several shots during a fight with other juveniles. The peers were involved in a physical and verbal altercation near the Ephrata Post Office on Dec. 21 around 5:45 p.m., according to police. Investigation allegedly revealed that...
Derry Township police searching for man last contacted in July
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Derry Township Police Department is searching for Glenn Lavare Bland, who has not been heard from since July. Bland's last known cell phone location was in the City Island area of Harrisburg. He was believed to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star truck bearing Pennsylvania registration ZTV-8466.
Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting
York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
Coroner called to scene of crash in Lancaster County: Report
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Lancaster County, according to WGAL. The new station says the crash occurred near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the news report.
Harrisburg police investigating suspicious death of woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a suspicious death. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of North Front and Verbeke Streets for a report of a dead body. At the scene, officers located the...
Lancaster man hired to clean out shed charged with burglary and criminal mischief
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with burglary following an alleged attempted trespassing, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. Gran Khan Abdul Rashid, 23, from Lancaster, was reportedly hired to clean a shed in the backyard of the victim's property on Nov. 30....
WGAL
Police officers rescue woman from sinking vehicle in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police officer jumped into a cold pond to rescue a woman in a sinking vehicle Thursday night in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Body cameras captured the rescue from multiple perspectives. Manheim Township police shared two views of the rescue, one from on shore and another first-person perspective from an officer who jumped in. Both videos are posted on this page.
abc27.com
Two people killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
Woman found dead after York County fire
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
WGAL
Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect
YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
Police chase ends with finding 10-year-old behind the wheel
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A police chase in Gettysburg ended with officers finding a 10-year-old boy behind the wheel. And his 6-year-old brother as his passenger. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Gettysburg Borough attempted to stop a car driving without its lights on just before midnight on Dec. 21, according to a press release.
23-year-old driver killed in collision with septic tanker truck: coroner
A man killed in a York County crash on Wednesday afternoon died from multiple blunt-force trauma, the coroner’s office said Thursday. The man, from White Hall, Md., was driving north on Barrens Road South near the intersection with Barton Circle in Hopewell Township when he crossed the center line and collided with a septic tanker truck, the York County Coroner’s Office said.
YAHOO!
'More than a deputy': Friends, family and colleagues remember Cumberland County deputy
While friends, family and law enforcement officers grieved the loss of deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. on Friday, they also remembered his smile as they celebrated his life. Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed shortly after 2:45 a.m. Dec. 16, while investigating a robbery at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St.
20 years later: Christmas Eve killer still on death row
Twenty years after a triple murder in Middletown, the man convicted of the crime remains on death row. Where does Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro stand on the issue of capital punishment?
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Septic Truck Crash Kills 23-Year-Old Maryland Man: York County Coroner
A 23-year-old Whitehall Maryland man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a septic truck in Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. Jacob Bertazon was heading north on Barrens Road with he crossed over the double yellow line for an unknown reason near the intersection of...
