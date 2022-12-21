Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Related
Helton selected as Little Rock police chief
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The search is over for the new police chief of the Little Rock Police Department. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Wednesday morning that Heath Helton will take on the role full-time, making him the 39th police chief of the department. Helton helped oversee the launch...
Little Rock police investigating Thursday evening double-shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that wo people were found shot shortly before midnight Thursday.
Little Rock apartments struck by gunfire Thursday night
Little Rock police are investigating after several shots were fired at the Eastview Terrace Apartments on 11th Street.
UPDATE: Little Rock child missing since Thursday found safe
Arkansas State Police said on Friday that an 11-year-old child has gone missing in Little Rock.
House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says
The house on West 24th Street in Little Rock where Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live has had its problems since they moved in almost a year ago, he said. What caused the most distress for the tenants and caught the attention of city code inspectors was exposed electrical wiring. “A puppy bit into […] The post House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas State Police investigating shooting involving officer in Conway
Authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a shooting in Conway late Wednesday night lead to a man in custody and an officer placed on leave.
Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property
An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Old Highway 5
Deputies in Faulkner County are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one man injured.
Little Rock police searching for missing teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager. 13-year-old Jennifer Araceli was last seen in Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016,...
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
KATV
Suspect arrested after shootout with Conway police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect was arrested after a shootout with Conway police Wednesday evening. At around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Millwood Drive for a welfare check of an individual. Police said upon arrival, they discovered an individual inside a vehicle threatening suicide...
Santa pays visit to Hot Springs woman for her last Christmas
Santa Claus made a very special visit just two days ahead of the holidays to someone he said is beyond just being on the “nice list.”
Jadon Shackleford family reacts to new arrests made in deadly shooting investigation
A Little Rock family is getting some much-needed answers after two more arrests have been made in the connection to the murder of 21-year-old Jadon Shackelford.
Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem
The architect of Arkansas’ waste tire disposal program plans to introduce legislation to dismantle it and privatize the disposal of worn rubber. The state Legislature will be forced to take action on the Tire Accountability Program because it ran out of money to reimburse scrap tire processors in August. The shortfall triggered an ongoing audit […] The post Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Police announce more arrests in deadly January shooting of Little Rock father Jadon Shackelford
Little Rock police have made more arrests in a shooting case nearly a full year after the crime.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Names Dorn as Chancellor’s Chief of Staff
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has named Alicia Dorn as the new chancellor’s chief of staff. Dorn, a native of Pine Bluff, serves as the primary liaison to the Office of the Chancellor and assists in areas of communication, planning and preparation, project management, and other administrative responsibilities. One of her first major projects will be to assist in the creation of the university’s new five-year strategic plan.
Utility crews working to restore services
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot of people in Arkansas found themselves without electricity and natural gas on Friday as a result of the arctic blast. The cold weather brought winds, snow and problems for utility customers like Jeff Hankins. "We discovered about 4:30 this morning that the temperature...
Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0