Little Rock, AR

THV11

Helton selected as Little Rock police chief

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The search is over for the new police chief of the Little Rock Police Department. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Wednesday morning that Heath Helton will take on the role full-time, making him the 39th police chief of the department. Helton helped oversee the launch...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says

The house on West 24th Street in Little Rock where Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live has had its problems since they moved in almost a year ago, he said. What caused the most distress for the tenants and caught the attention of city code inspectors was exposed electrical wiring. “A puppy bit into […] The post House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property

An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Little Rock police searching for missing teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager. 13-year-old Jennifer Araceli was last seen in Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Suspect arrested after shootout with Conway police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect was arrested after a shootout with Conway police Wednesday evening. At around 8:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Millwood Drive for a welfare check of an individual. Police said upon arrival, they discovered an individual inside a vehicle threatening suicide...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
MAUMELLE, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem

The architect of Arkansas’ waste tire disposal program plans to introduce legislation to dismantle it and privatize the disposal of worn rubber. The state Legislature will be forced to take action on the Tire Accountability Program because it ran out of money to reimburse scrap tire processors in August.  The shortfall triggered an ongoing audit […] The post Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Names Dorn as Chancellor’s Chief of Staff

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has named Alicia Dorn as the new chancellor’s chief of staff. Dorn, a native of Pine Bluff, serves as the primary liaison to the Office of the Chancellor and assists in areas of communication, planning and preparation, project management, and other administrative responsibilities. One of her first major projects will be to assist in the creation of the university’s new five-year strategic plan.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Utility crews working to restore services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot of people in Arkansas found themselves without electricity and natural gas on Friday as a result of the arctic blast. The cold weather brought winds, snow and problems for utility customers like Jeff Hankins. "We discovered about 4:30 this morning that the temperature...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
