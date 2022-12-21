Parks and Rec New Year's Eve fireworks set to start at 7 p.m.; registration opens for youth e-gaming league

The New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Rome will feature more than 800 shells provided by Zambelli Fireworks, which has done the Independence Day show for the past three years. File, Steven Eckhoff

Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation is finishing up details of their New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza, set to start at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The fireworks will be launched from Jackson Hill, and will be visible from vantage points around Rome. More than 800 shells are expected to be in the display, provided by Zambelli Fireworks, which does the Independence Day shows.

“I can’t thank Atrium Health Floyd enough for partnering with us and sponsoring this great display to help ring in 2023,” Executive Director Todd Wofford said.

The Parks & Rec board received updates on a number of departmental initiatives this week.

♦ The youth basketball program has 100 teams this year, organized across nine leagues containing over 900 kids. Play started Dec. 10 with 11 games at four venues.

“We always looking for referees and scorekeepers,” said Sports Manager Jeremiah Blanton.

♦ Registration for the Winter E-Sports league is open, and the season begins on Jan. 23.

The league offers local gamers the chance to compete online in games like Madden, Mario Kart, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros.

GGLeagues provides age-specific competitions for players with any kind of gaming background. Its games are monitored by referees and league managers that make sure participants communicate appropriately and gives parents the ability to monitor and manage leagues and tournaments their child plays in.

The $40 registration fee allows gamers a chance to compete in multiple games throughout the spring season. Information about the E-Sports League is available online at rfpra.com/esports .

Wofford also announced that 2023 Activities Guide has been completed and will be distributed to all schools in January. The guide details all activities managed by Parks & Rec in 2023.