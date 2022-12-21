ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Texas Walmart, police say

By Steven Masso
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f98Xo_0jqII3uQ00

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show.

The woman, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 13 officers were dispatched to a Walmart at the 2800 block of Nolana Ave. Upon arrival, officers were told there was a woman wearing a cheetah-print shirt and blue jean shorts who was detained.

A Walmart representative said he was conducting surveillance when he saw the woman removing the price tag of a Versace perfume and replacing it with the price tag of a “gray cami” that had been priced lower.

The woman then went to the front of the store where she began to pay for her items. Once she was out of the store, she was confronted and escorted to the loss-prevention office where she admitted to switching several price tags, the offense report stated.

The woman is accused of taking a Versace yellow ($60.75), Versace bright ($76), Versace blue ($52.97) two pairs of Levis jeans ($26.98 each) and a polo shirt ($17). The woman is accused of replacing the price tag of each item with one for $2.98. The total amount of recovered merchandise was $260.68, the report stated.

She paid $17.88, according to police.

Officers viewed the surveillance footage, which showed a woman matching her description switching the price tags of the Versace perfume.

According to records, she was given a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

