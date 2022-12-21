Read full article on original website
Brr! Big Blackout Blamed on Bad Equipment During Extreme Montana Cold
Flathead Electric Cooperative managers are now saying it was a switch on the regional power network that failed yesterday, leaving hundreds of people without electricity during the bitter cold. The outage couldn't have come at a worse time for several hundred customers, right when temperatures had dropped to about 30...
Final Spotted Bear Decision issued
Hungry Horse, MT – December 22, 2022 – Flathead National Forest, Spotted Bear Ranger District signed the final decision notice for the Spotted Bear Mountain Project this week. This project is located just south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station. One goal of the project is to improve...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Severe driving conditions in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Severe driving conditions prompted officials to close Hodgson Road from Highway 2 to Whitefish Stage Road in Flathead County. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said the road is closed to all traffic due to blowing and drifting snow. Severe driving conditions are also in place on...
Flathead Electric Cooperative offers advice during extreme cold
Frigid temperatures have settled into Northwest Montana as residents depend on shelter to remain warm.
Power restoration efforts continue in the Flathead
One of of the coldest days in memory several thousand Flathead Electric Cooperative members were without power.
Centers serving unhoused Montanans preparing to exceed capacity during bitter cold
With the coldest temperatures in 30 to 40 years set to hit Montana this week, organizations that serve Montana’s population experiencing homelessness are preparing to be well over capacity, and some are looking to overflow sites to protect people from freezing to death. Low temperatures are expected to reach -30 to -40 degrees across the […] The post Centers serving unhoused Montanans preparing to exceed capacity during bitter cold appeared first on Daily Montanan.
At ‘Volunteer-Driven’ Warming Center, a Volunteer Explains Her Path to Service
Going for a walk near her home in Kalispell in 2019, Lanni Fetveit came across a man hanging blankets to dry on a fence while he tried to fix his bicycle in the cold. He looked like he might need help. She went home to get him some hot chocolate and an apple before returning to see if she if there was anything else she could do for him, like run an errand somewhere to pick up a bike part.
Justice Dept. Watchdog Moves to Settle Misconduct Charges with Former Whitefish Police Chief
The state Justice Department’s watchdog bureau responsible for overseeing law enforcement certification in Montana has agreed to a settlement with former Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial, who retired abruptly in August 2021 amid misconduct charges after leading the department for two decades. The conditions of the settlement would permanently prohibit Dial from serving as a public safety officer in Montana while allowing him to retain his law enforcement certificate.
Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area
A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
Montana mom recounts daughter's scary fight against the flu
We have been watching the climbing cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 that are sending people — most notably kids — to the hospital.
