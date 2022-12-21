Read full article on original website
Johnny Rocco
2d ago
When asked to mask up they said no way, then they hind behind a mask to protest? What am I missing here?
3
WAFF
Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck
FOPRT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the police department, drivers should avoid the area of Wallace Avenue and Highway 35 until further notice.
BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area
Polk County Police confirmed a shooting incident in northwest Polk County just before 1 p.m. Emergency personnel rushed to a Michael Boulevard residence in the Chubbtown area after a 911 call reporting the incident at 12:50 p.m. It appears at this time to be a domestic altercation between a couple, per police officials. A woman […] The post BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area appeared first on Polk Today.
Man shot by police, tried to run over officer: Cartersville police
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A man was shot by police after he tried to run them over with his car Friday, according to a news release from the Cartersville Police Department. The department said two of its officers were trying to serve a warrant to a man along East Main Street shortly after midnight. Officers spotted the man, who was sitting inside an SUV.
Couple arrested after Ga. deputies discover 2 dogs chained, trapped in truck for several days
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested after deputies found two trapped and malnourished dogs in their truck. On Saturday, Floyd County officials said deputies found a dog chained to a truck in a parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In addition...
2 arrested for mail thefts in Rome, deputies say
ROME, Ga. — Two people were arrested Monday in Rome for stealing mail. Cindy Gayle Walton, 46, and Jessie Donavan Teal, 35, were arrested on Dec. 19. Deputies say Walton knowingly had possession of stolen mail that added to 55 separate pieces from several different addresses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, December 24th
Vincent Jones, 51 of Georgia – Disorderly Conduct and Receiving Stolen Property 1st;. Guillermo Fernandez, 40 of Gainesville, GA – Probation Violation and FTA/DV-Strangulation. Arrests are based on probable;cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 82...
weisradio.com
18 Wheeler Crashes into “Joe’s Truck Stop” in Fort Payne on Friday
Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department worked a Friday afternoon wreck at Joe’s Truck Stop – the sharp turn at the bottom of Wallace Avenue/Alabama Highway 35. The area was blocked off for around two hours until 4:00pm, so that the wreck scene could be cleared. The...
wrganews.com
29-year-old arrested for Murder in Polk County
On Monday, Polk County police officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting and home invasion at 1029 Hutto Rd. in Cedartown and found a man, later identified as Antonio Johnson, 29, who had been shot. Johnson was life-flighted to Grady Hospital. It was reported that the shooter, later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Lyle, had stolen a vehicle from the home. While on the scene, officers were dispatched to another residence on Hutto Road in reference to a burglary in progress. Polk County police officers responded and saw Lyle armed with a firearm inside of a home. There was a struggle and eventually, Polk County police officers were able to arrest and place Lyle into custody without further incident. Lyle was initially charged with aggravated assault. Johnson died from his injuries on Tuesday, and Lyle was subsequently charged with murder. He is also charged with felony murder, armed robbery, home invasion, burglary, theft by taking, and several other offenses. The GBI was requested by the Polk County Police Department to assist with the investigation, which is active and ongoing. Once the case is done, it will be given to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Polk Jail report – Thursday, December 22, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, December 22, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, December 22, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a release in the last hour explaining the incident and how a man died from injuries sustained during a shooting incident on Monday, and who is responsible for the incident. The GBI reported that Antonio Johnson, 29, of a Hutto Road address, was shot and later died from the […] The post One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, December 22nd
Trisha Whaley, age 43 of Fort Payne – FTA/UPOCS, Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree and a Probation Revocation. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court off lwa. Currently there are 80 inmates housed in the Cherokee County...
Police explain the circumstances that led to Griffin’s death in early December
A Polk County man was honored over the weekend by family and friends in a memorial service after he died in a tragic shooting incident. No one could have predicted what happened on a fateful Sunday afternoon in early December that hasn’t just brought pain to one family, but many. On the afternoon of December […] The post Police explain the circumstances that led to Griffin’s death in early December appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of “SCAM”
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that they have received reports that their phone number is being spoofed for a scam. In this scam, the caller tells the victim that they have missed jury duty and owe money for their failure to appear. The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents...
wrganews.com
Single-Vehicle Crash in Chattooga County
According to the Public Information Director Lt. Michael Burns. “The following are preliminary details as the crash is still under investigation. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 8:27 pm, Troopers from post 38 Rome responded to a one-vehicle crash on GA 100 south of Holland Chattoogaville Road, in Chattooga County. A Chevy pickup truck was traveling south on GA 100 when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree. Highway 100 was shut down for several hours while first responders worked the scene. Joshua Hardin (23 years old) was transported to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.”
wvtm13.com
Complaint filed against Blount County judge alleging judicial ethics violations
An official complaint has been filed against a current Blount County circuit judge. According to a legal document, the Alabama Judicial Commission filed a complaint against Judge Steven King of Blount County. The complaint alleges Judge King wrote an anonymous letter and leaked audio recordings of a former county commissioner...
Blount County head-on collision kills 1, injures another; neither wore seatbelts, troopers say
One man died and another was injured in a head-on collision between two pick-up trucks Wednesday evening in Blount County, according to Alabama state troopers. The wreck happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Alabama 75 near the 27 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Oneonta. Mark W. Green, 64,...
wrganews.com
Couple Arrested by Cave Spring Police for Animal Cruelty
A married couple was arrested at the Creekside Inn by the Cave Spring Police Department on Saturday for Animal Cruelty Charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 40-year-old Dewey Franklin Saunders and 35-year-old Sabrina Ellen Saunders (both of a Slusser Avenue Cedartown address) allegedly deprived two dogs of proper food and water. Police stated that both dogs were noticeably malnourished. The couple is being charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals each.
weisradio.com
Warming Stations Open in Cherokee County
FEMA BUILDING IN LEESBURG NOW OPEN AS A WARMING STATION. According to Director Shawn Rogers, the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with Mayor Brandy Pierce and the Town of Leesburg, will be opening a warming station/shelter at the Leesburg FEMA Building this afternoon. The FEMA Building will open at 4 P.M. this afternoon for anyone who needs to shelter from the extremely cold weather that will occur late this evening and throughout the weekend.
wrganews.com
26-year-old Rome Man arrested after leading Police in Car Chase
A 26-year-old Rome man was arrested on Saturday by the Rome Police Department at the intersection of Watson Street and Shorter Avenue after leading police in a car chase. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Logan Blake Pitts of a Bennington Drive address allegedly ran from police after failing to stop at a red light. Police stated that Pitts also hit a parked vehicle with this car on Paris Drive during the chase. When police were able to stop Pitts, who was driving on a suspended license, he attempted to resist arrest by fighting with the officers. Police also stated that Pitts was unsteady and had slurred speech. Pitts is being charged with felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, fleeing or attempting to flee law enforcement, failure to obey traffic control devices, and failure to maintain lane.
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
