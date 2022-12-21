Read full article on original website
Wisconsin DNR issues final certificate of closure to Flambeau mine
After determining that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under an approved reclamation plan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a reclamation certificate to the company for the remainder of the mining site in Rusk County. An assessment of Stream ‘C’, an intermittent contaminated stream in the area,...
Volume One
Rent this Tiny, Secluded Space Just Outside of Eau Claire
The Sap House Airbnb is the picture of serenity and seclusion, and it’s located right in the Chippewa Valley. With a near 360º view of the surrounding dense woods, the tiny home Airbnb, the Sap House, is practically in its own little world, making for the perfect peace-and-quiet getaway.
Volume One
PAINTING IN THE SKY: Joe Maurer Continues to Celebrate Nature Through Art
Joe Maurer is a celebrated artist throughout the Chippewa Valley and beyond: His pavilions at the Forest Street Community Gardens and Beaver Creek Reserve represent much of what his artwork subjects: the connection between a community, individuals, and the local wildlife. His new series, titled “Too Big to Fly,” uses...
Volume One
Q: Who is Wyatt Eiden? A: A Chippewa Falls Native Hitting It Big On TikTok
Are you ready to play "Are You Smarter Than a Drunk College Student?” Wyatt Eiden, a Chippewa Falls resident, has accumulated more than 2.7 million followers on TikTok while quizzing college students outside of college bars. He got his start at his own alma mater, UW-Madison, and – you guessed it – outside Water Street bars near UW-Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair announced its 2023 main stage lineup Wednesday. The event, which runs July 12-16 in Chippewa Falls, will be celebrating its 125th year in 2023. Headliners on the main stage include Hairball on July 12, Justin Moore on July 13, Nelly...
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Creek woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from employer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of cash from her employer. 60-year-old Jeanie Frederiksen was charged with theft in a business setting Tuesday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court. According to documents filed with the charges, the owner of The...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
WEAU-TV 13
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire hospitals announce list of most popular baby names in 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire hospitals are announcing the list of the most popular baby names for 2022. At Mayo Clinic Health System, the top choices for girls’ names were Amelia and Emma, while Oliver was the most-popular selection for boys’ names. Other top girls’ names included Quinn, Madelyn, Hazel, Willow, Nora, Natalie and Olivia, while other top options for boys’ names included Maverick, Lincoln, Theodore and Noah.
Driver killed in Eau Claire County rollover crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
UPDATE: Name released of driver killed in Eau Claire County fatal crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
wwisradio.com
Formal Charges Pending for Eau Claire Man Who Broke Into Same House Twice
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Police say a man broke into a home on Zephyr Hill Avenue earlier this month to get money for drugs. They say he broke into the same house again this week to get money for Christmas presents. Police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Lamb again this week after he broke into the same home twice. Investigators say he stole cash, checks, and personal identity documents during the first break-in. They say he grabbed another check during the second break-in. Lamb is now looking at formal charges, he’s out on bond and due back in court in February.
