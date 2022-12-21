Read full article on original website
Best button maker
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Button badges are enduring accessories that show off everything from political slogans to favorite musicians. Sometimes, however, you may want to own a badge that you can’t simply buy online. Button makers let you turn small images of your choice into badges that can be worn proudly.
This is why Rudolph’s nose is red
(WGHP) Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has a very shiny nose… But why? Why is Rudolph’s nose red and not maybe blue or green? Does the red nose give him an advantage? Or is his nose red just because red is considered a Christmas color? The reason Rudolph has a red nose has to do with […]
Best Car To Buy 2023: Cars that missed the cut
Last week we announced the five finalists for The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023 award. The list of finalists narrows down the dozens of redesigned, new, or significantly refreshed cars for the 2023 model year, and prioritizes value, performance, efficiency, comfort, style, and safety against the roughly 265 new cars on sale now. The following 16 cars missed the cut, but are still noteworthy.
Best Elf on the Shelf sets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. An Elf on the Shelf has the most important job of the holiday season: sitting, observing and reporting back to Santa. When your child adopts an Elf on the Shelf, you want to be sure that you are getting the best one.
Lucid Air Grand Touring’s price lowered with less standard features
Lucid has made it easier to hop behind the wheel of its 819-hp, 516-mile Air Grand Touring sedan. The EV startup this week announced a new starting price of $138,000, down from $154,000 previously. To achieve the lower price, Lucid removed some standard features and made them available, thus giving...
Tesla ups its discount on Model 3 and Model Y to $7,500
Tesla has upped discounts on the Model 3 and Model Y to $7,500, following a $3,750 discount earlier this month. A recent check of Tesla’s website showed lowered prices for both models, along with an offer of 10,000 miles of free Supercharging. The Model 3 now has an effective base price of $40,690, while the Model Y starts at $59,690.
Best waterproof Bluetooth speaker
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Jamming out to your favorite tunes poolside or at the beach can take a good day and make it great. But if you want to do it, you need a durable and waterproof Bluetooth speaker. They can stand up to the elements, are battery powered and are capable of streaming songs from mobile devices so that you can rock out anywhere.
Aehra reveals interior of its wild electric SUV
An Italian EV startup by the name of Aehra plans to launch a radical SUV featuring supercar-style vertical-lifting doors front and rear. The company provided a first look at the vehicle, known simply as the Aehra SUV, in November, and this week it offered a glimpse of the interior. The...
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
The EQS SUV is related to the EQS hatchback that arrived late last year, and while it’s built on a version of the same EVA2 skateboard architecture as that flagship electric car, in many respects it’s a completely different vehicle—and more of a trendsetter in the U.S. vehicle market.
Aim this app at the sky to see Santa fly by
(KTLA) – There’s a fun new way to see Santa in the skies above your neighborhood, and it comes from the makers of Pokémon Go. Niantic’s new augmented reality app is called See Santa Fly. It uses similar tech you may have experienced during the peak of the Pokémon Go app craze to give you a glimpse of a completely different elusive character: Santa.
Best dinosaur toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many kids go through a dinosaur phase. It’s amazing to think that the planet we’re living on now is the same planet where these magnificent reptiles roamed some 66 million years ago. Until scientists figure out a way to bring these massive animals back to life, playing with dinosaur toys is the next best thing.
Plastic vs. wooden cutting boards: Are they hygienic and safe for your knives?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite wooden cutting boards being the overwhelming favorite of professionals such as butchers, they still get a bad rap. Some people claim that because wood is porous and can absorb liquid, it’s unsafe to cut meat on it. Surprisingly,...
Modern AC Cobra coming in 2023
AC Cars is getting back into the Cobra game, this time with its own clean-sheet design that will be revealed in the spring of 2023. The company teased the car’s design this week, and its reveal will coincide with AC’s 122nd anniversary. AC Cars is one of the...
