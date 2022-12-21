ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Florida man arrested after allegedly trying to meet up with 15-year-old child for sex

By Tom Lewis
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Panama City man is in the Bay County jail facing child solicitation charges.

Springfield Police arrested 25-year-old Dean Augustus Pennicook Monday night after officers spotted him walking from house to house on East 2nd Place while on his cell phone.

12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point identified

When confronted, he allegedly admitted he was trying to meet a 15-year-old for sexual conduct, according to Springfield Police.

Investigators said Pennicook used social media to contact the teen, send sexually explicit messages, and arrange the meeting.

Pennicook is being held on a $25,000 bond on ‘traveling to meet a minor for sexual conduct and unlawful use of a two-way communication device’ charges.

