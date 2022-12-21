Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO