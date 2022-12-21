ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Thursday, Dec. 22

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for v, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Shabazz narrowly defeats American History: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Central Regional defeats Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap

Miles Chevalier scored 25 points for Central Regional in its 64-33 win over Manchester Township in Bayville. Tied at 13 at the end of the first quarter, Central Regional (3-0) took control in the second allowing just three points and sported a 37-16 lead at halftime. Central Regional continued to roll in the second half outscoring Manchester Township 27-17.
Wildwood Catholic defeats Salem - Boys basketball recap

Wildwood Catholic defeated Salem 58-57 in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic - Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase in North Wildwood. With the win, Wildwood Catholic improved to 1-4 while Salem fell to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
Cherry Hill East defeats Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap

Despite Marki Barnes finishing with 24 points and five rebounds for Pleasantville, Cherry Hill East came away with a 63-59 win in Pleasantville. Jeff Valeus added 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks for Pleasantville (4-1) while Ibn Mitchell had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Cherry Hill East...
Devils comeback effort wasted in 4-3 loss to Bruins | 3 takeaways, including Mackenzie Blackwood’s shaky performance

Yegor Sharangovich raised his stick in his right hand, then flashed a serious face at his teammates. After scoring on Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark with 6:13 minutes remaining in regulation, Sharangovich, his team trailing by one goal, wasn’t focused on the thumping Prudential Center crowd or chirping Bruins players. He wanted to mend the Devils’ sloppy second period woes by sparking a comeback victory against the best team in the NHL.
