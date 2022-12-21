Read full article on original website
Who’s the best in Jersey? D1 boys basketball commits to watch in 2022-23
Four Camden High School basketball players sign commitments to colleges on Weds. Nov. 16. — D1 COMMITS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Thursday, Dec. 22
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for v, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
No. 15 Arts rolls past Weequahic: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley recorded 16 points to lead Arts, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a convincing 69-33 victory over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Arts (4-1) jumped out to a commanding 21-8 lead by the end first quarter. After a tightly...
Shabazz narrowly defeats American History: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Central Regional defeats Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Miles Chevalier scored 25 points for Central Regional in its 64-33 win over Manchester Township in Bayville. Tied at 13 at the end of the first quarter, Central Regional (3-0) took control in the second allowing just three points and sported a 37-16 lead at halftime. Central Regional continued to roll in the second half outscoring Manchester Township 27-17.
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
Wildwood Catholic defeats Salem - Boys basketball recap
Wildwood Catholic defeated Salem 58-57 in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic - Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase in North Wildwood. With the win, Wildwood Catholic improved to 1-4 while Salem fell to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
Wildwood over Lower Cape May - Boardwalk Classic - Girls basketball recap
Macie McCracken scored four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points to go along with five rebounds as Wildwood topped Lower Cape May, 46-35, in the Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Title Showcase at the Boardwalk Classic. Sinaia Hills also scored 14 points with eight rebounds in the win for Wildwood...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep downs Monsignor Farrell (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Harper scored 23 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-51 win against Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) on Staten Island in New York. Bosco, which is now 4-0, outscored the opposition 32-22 in the middle two quarters. Farrell led 13-9 after the first quarter.
Barringer over American History - Newark Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Mya Cowans scored seven points and tallied 12 steals to help give seventh-seeded Barringer a 30-20 win over 10th-seeded American History in the play-in round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament at Barringer. Barringer (2-3) will play second-seeded Newark Central on Tuesday at Shabazz. Aryany Bautista also scored seven...
Cherry Hill East defeats Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap
Despite Marki Barnes finishing with 24 points and five rebounds for Pleasantville, Cherry Hill East came away with a 63-59 win in Pleasantville. Jeff Valeus added 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks for Pleasantville (4-1) while Ibn Mitchell had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Cherry Hill East...
Toms River East cruises past Brick Memorial - Girls basketball recap
Toms River East went on a dominant third-quarter run to propel them to a 37-16 victory over Brick Memorial in Brick Township. Toms River East (3-0) led 22-11 at halftime against Brick Memorial, but an 11-0 shutout in the third quarter put the game out of reach. Sydney Murphy tallied...
Devils comeback effort wasted in 4-3 loss to Bruins | 3 takeaways, including Mackenzie Blackwood’s shaky performance
Yegor Sharangovich raised his stick in his right hand, then flashed a serious face at his teammates. After scoring on Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark with 6:13 minutes remaining in regulation, Sharangovich, his team trailing by one goal, wasn’t focused on the thumping Prudential Center crowd or chirping Bruins players. He wanted to mend the Devils’ sloppy second period woes by sparking a comeback victory against the best team in the NHL.
Haddon Township extends winning streak, tops Haddon Heights - Girls basketball recap
Kiersten Callahan and Sara Wiedeman made four 3-pointers apiece to lift Haddon Township to a 46-29 victory over Haddon Heights in Westmont. Callahan finished with 15 points and Wiedeman had 14 for Haddon Township (3-1), winners of three in a row. Madison Clark and Alexis Carroway scored nine points apiece...
Boys Basketball: Point Boro edges Ranney, makes clutch plays (PHOTOS)
Stephen Mellett made the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes to go to help give Point Pleasant Boro a 67-64 victory against Ranney in Point Pleasant. Mellett’s triple put Point Boro ahead 57-56. He finished with 13 points in the game. Jake Venturoso also drained five 3-pointesr and tallied a career-best 24 points.
