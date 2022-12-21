Traffic stop leads to discovery of 68 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of cocaine in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — A man was arrested after Mississippi authorities found 68 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop last week.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), a Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED) officer stopped a Dodge Ram that was hauling a loaded three-vehicle trailer.

The officer suspected illegal drugs inside the vehicles and called for assistance from a K9 officer. When the K9 arrived, investigators said the dog alerted to their being illegal narcotics in the vehicles, and they found the methamphetamine and cocaine.

Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety

The driver, Yairon Hernandez, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, operating with no CDL, false logs, bypassing the inspection station and operating on an out of service and unsafe vehicle.

