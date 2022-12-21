Traffic stop leads to discovery of 68 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of cocaine in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — A man was arrested after Mississippi authorities found 68 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop last week.
According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), a Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED) officer stopped a Dodge Ram that was hauling a loaded three-vehicle trailer.
The officer suspected illegal drugs inside the vehicles and called for assistance from a K9 officer. When the K9 arrived, investigators said the dog alerted to their being illegal narcotics in the vehicles, and they found the methamphetamine and cocaine.
The driver, Yairon Hernandez, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, operating with no CDL, false logs, bypassing the inspection station and operating on an out of service and unsafe vehicle.
