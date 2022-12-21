ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Traffic stop leads to discovery of 68 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of cocaine in Mississippi

By Biancca Ball
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30a0gr_0jqIGy3K00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — A man was arrested after Mississippi authorities found 68 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop last week.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), a Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED) officer stopped a Dodge Ram that was hauling a loaded three-vehicle trailer.

Alabama plumbers warn about dangers of pipes bursting due to freezing weather

The officer suspected illegal drugs inside the vehicles and called for assistance from a K9 officer. When the K9 arrived, investigators said the dog alerted to their being illegal narcotics in the vehicles, and they found the methamphetamine and cocaine.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fl0cY_0jqIGy3K00
    Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mFQK_0jqIGy3K00
    Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety
  • Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety

The driver, Yairon Hernandez, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, operating with no CDL, false logs, bypassing the inspection station and operating on an out of service and unsafe vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 6

Robin Brown Hayes
2d ago

Every single one of those dangerous “in tow” vehicles likely has drugs in them. That entire fiasco should be shut down.

Reply
4
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
WBBJ

Family pleas for help in search for missing woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
JACKSON, TN
FOX 16 News

One killed in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
RICHLAND, MS
Kait 8

Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart

RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the...
RICHLAND, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Louisiana crash claims the life of 73-year-old woman

CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 2:50 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Sherry M. Bates. The investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford F250, driven by 30-year-old Cody Culpepper from Columbia, was driving […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Highways: Some roads remain icy

People traveling in northern Mississippi may find some dangerous conditions, especially on elevated roads and bridges. Ice has been reported by the Mississippi Department of Transportation on highways in Alcorn, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, and Quitman counties along I-22, I-55, I-269, and other state and federal routes. The major highways are open at reduced speeds, but some smaller roads remain dangerous for any travel.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Law & Crime

Arkansas 5-Year-Old Found Buried Beneath Home Was Allegedly Drowned in Toilet by Mother’s Boyfriend as ‘Punishment’ for Biting Man’s Finger

Grisly new details have emerged in the case of a 5-year-old boy in Arkansas whose body was discovered decomposing beneath the hallway floorboards of his mother’s home for nearly three months. The child’s mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, allegedly told police that her live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, drowned her son, Blu Rolland, in the toilet bowl, before cutting a hole in the floor and burying his remains, court documents show.
LEE COUNTY, AR
CBS 42

Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally dispensing and distributing controlled substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed to practice in the State of Louisiana and worked with a physician […]
RUSTON, LA
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy

The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express […]
GREENWOOD, MS
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
CBS 42

Florida school janitor arrested after allegedly trying to meet up with 13-year-old girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A school janitor in Escambia County is behind bars after allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old and give her marijuana, alcohol and electronic cigarettes, and exchanging explicit videos with a juvenile in Georgia, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.   Eric William Poston, 24, was charged with obscene communication, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy