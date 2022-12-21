Suffield school chief proposes $37.8M budget

SUFFIELD — School administrators have proposed eliminating four teaching positions for the upcoming year at Suffield Middle School amidst declining enrollment as part of a proposal presented to the Board of Education this month that would set a budget for the 2023-24 school year of $37.8 million.

The proposal represents an increase of 3.9%, or $1.4 million, over the current school year spending.

The board will begin reviewing parts of the proposed budget at upcoming meetings before eventually approving a new budget in the spring.