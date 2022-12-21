Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a great day in recruiting Wednesday. The Tide finished the day with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. And one of the reasons is because of former assistant head coach Charles Kelly who recently accepted the position as defensive coordinator with Deion Sanders at Colorado. Yet despite that, Read more... The post Nick Saban has a message for Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George
When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Chris Beard’s fiancée apologizes for assault allegations; Texas responds
Chris Beard’s fiancée apologized Friday for claiming he had choked her, an allegation that led to his arrest and later suspension as head basketball coach of the Texas Longhorns. Randi Trew released a statement through her attorney saying, “Chris did not strangle me,” and “I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event.” Read more... The post Chris Beard’s fiancée apologizes for assault allegations; Texas responds appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Popculture
Basketball Coach Engaged to Partner After Romantic On-Court Proposal
A college basketball coach is getting married. Becky Burke, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of Buffalo, revealed on Monday night that she got engaged to her partner Savannah Lesesne. During practice on Monday, Burke popped the question to Lesesne, and members of the team as well as the coaching staff surrounded them at center court at Alumni Arena.
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to transfer to notable school
DJ Uiagalelei will be headed to the other side of the country for his senior year of college. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Friday that the former Clemson quarterback Uiagalelei is expected to transfer to Oregon State. An official announcement will likely be made in the coming days, Thamel adds. The 21-year-old Uiagalelei is a... The post Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to transfer to notable school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL
A well-known former coach wants another swing of the bat in the NFL. Ex-Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis appeared this week on the podcast of ESPN’s Adam Schefter and said that he would like to coach again in the league. “I really do have the drive, have the fire, the energy to do it,”... The post Former Coach of the Year trying to get back into NFL appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Florida State assistant coach hired as head coach at HBCU
The deal is reportedly for three years as the longtime assistant earns his first job leading a program.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Yardbarker
The Perfect Scenario For LeBron James: The King Leaves The Lakers And Plays For A Las Vegas Franchise With Bronny James
Expansion is a way of nature for the NBA. In the early days of the NBA, the number of teams in the league fluctuated in a way that would give any grown adult motion sickness. From 1946 through 1966, the NBA went from as low as 8 teams to as high as 17 teams. By 1970, the league had reached 14 teams which went up to 17 teams once again from 1970-1974. By 1989, there were 22 teams in the NBA, which steadily increased until we reached the point the NBA is at today.
Yardbarker
Jets QB Zach Wilson gifts offensive line Christmas surprises
After getting sidelined earlier in the season, Wilson recently got his starting job back after quarterback Mike White sustained an injury. Wilson reportedly ruffled some of his teammates' feathers for his lack of accountability during games in which he wasn't playing good football before he was benched. The 2021 first-round...
Recent Duke basketball star makes surprising claim about recruitment
During the fall and winter of his junior year in high school (2019-20), Paolo Banchero took official visits to the Duke basketball program, UNC, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Gonzaga. His October 2019 weekend trip to Durham included attending the Blue Devils' annual Countdown to Craziness in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Countless recruits...
