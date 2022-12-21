Read full article on original website
Multiple deaths, 700K without power, travel headaches as Winter Storm Elliott unleashes Christmas chaos
At least 17 people were killed, more than 700,000 homes had no power and thousands of airline passengers were stranded across the country Saturday as a powerful winter storm created the nightmare before Christmas. Record-breaking cold gripped the US along with white-out conditions in some areas and ferocious winds in others — while a “bomb cyclone” hit portions of the nation. A “bomb cyclone” is created when the atmospheric pressure drops quickly in a strong storm. Pittsburgh, Charleston, S.C., and Washington, DC, were all expected to hit record lows for Christmas Eve. Fargo, ND., was forecast to be the coldest spot in the country...
US freezes in its coldest Christmas in memory as 1.6m without power, thousands stranded and 17 dead
America is facing its coldest Christmas in living memory as swathes of the country suffer ice storms, whiteouts and ferocious subzero winds. At least 17 people have died in multi-vehicle pileups on perilous roads and from medical emergencies after first responders struggled in Storm Elliott’s blizzard conditions.More than 200 million people were facing extreme cold – with the temperature dropping as low as -40C in some places. It was accompanied by dangerous winds, and blinding, heavy snowfall at a time when many families were planning a return to a somewhat normal festive season after pandemic restrictions and separations.The National...
