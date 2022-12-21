ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tori Spelling Claims Mary Jo Eustace’s Daughter Is Living With Her and Dean McDermott: ‘Big Blended Family’

By Miranda Siwak
 5 days ago
Tori Spelling and Mary Jo Eustace. Shutterstock(2)

A subtle revelation. Tori Spelling is thrilled for the holidays with husband Dean McDermott and her kids — including Mary Jo Eustace ’s daughter.

“It’s currently the Christmas season and I have seven kids right now,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, told Bethenny Frankel during the Monday, December 19, episode of her “ReWives” podcast. “Because we have his ex’s two kids [with us], so one from his [past] marriage, my stepson, and then her daughter living with us.”

Spelling continued: “We have a big blended family right now . The more, the merrier!”

Spelling and the Chopped Canada host, 56, had an affair in 2005 and wed in 2006, before expanding their brood . They share sons Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau 5, and daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11. McDermott was previously married to Eustace , 60, with whom he shares son Jack, 24, between 1993 and 2006. The That Old Feeling actress adopted daughter Lola, now 17, following her divorce .

Spelling casually mentioning Lola living with her brood come after the family made headlines earlier this year when Eustace allegedly slammed the Open Range actor and the Mystery Girls alum. As a result, McDermott chose to step away from his “Ex’s & Uh-Ohs” podcast, which he cohosted with Eustace.

Mary Jo Eustace with her daughter, Lola. Courtesy Mary Jo Eustace/Instagram

“Since my parents’ divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it,” Jack wrote via Instagram on December 5 . “Unfortunately, due to my mothers recent decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings I am no longer able to stay silent. He chose to leave [the podcast] due to negative comments about our family and consistent attempts to malign his character. He also chose to leave due to the producer of the show betraying his trust and divulging private information.”

The What’s for Dinner actress has not publicly addressed Jack’s claims or why Lola is residing with Spelling and McDermott.

The True Tori alum, for her part, has been staying positive and eagerly documenting her family’s holiday festivities ahead of Christmas Day.

“It’s my favorite time of year,” Spelling wrote via Instagram in November , debuting her brood’s 2022 holiday card , which featured McDermott, Jack and her five children. “This year is extra special. We’re ALL together! ❤️ .”

The Mommywood author later revealed that her family’s annual gingerbread house featured the names of her five little ones, Jack, Lola, McDermott and herself, in addition to the brood’s four-legged companions .

“Our big beautiful blended human and pet family Gingerbread House for 2022. We are obsessed @thesolvangbakery,” Spelling wrote via Instagram earlier this month . “This is such a special holiday year of embracing love, truth, understanding, kindness, and peace. Super grateful you could be a part of the start of a beautiful holiday family tradition ❤️ #familyfirst.”

Comments / 16

5d ago

Why is her husband's ex-wife's 17 y.o. daughter--who is neither biologically nor legally his daughter--living with them? I agree with the other person who said this isn't going to end well. I'm getting a creepy Woody Allen vibe!

6
kYazz
5d ago

Because that's the answer to their craziness!🙄🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 These people are INSANE!

11
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

