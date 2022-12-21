ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Stop Complaining and Do the Unthinkable, Dave Clawson

During his most recent press conference, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson said his life lately has not been fun. He complained about all the uncertainty with players entering the transfer portal, the fact that he had to visit 14 recruits in 8 days, that Wake Forest can only recruit a certain type of player, and that he had to get his team ready to play its bowl game this Friday. All crammed into the month of December.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FanSided

Canes Drop Stadium Series Logo, It’s Been Under Our Nose

The Carolina Hurricanes have dropped their Stadium Series logo, but it has been under our nose. If you have been looking at all at your STM scarf, you will have seen it already. For those of you that aren’t season ticket holders, this year’s season ticket box held a really...
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

FanSided

