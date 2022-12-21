Read full article on original website
Finding Community at Flying Eagle Airpark
Keith Barr’s Aerostar taking off from one of Flying Eagle Airpark’s paved runways. [Credit: Keith Barr]. Keith Barr, an instrument rated pilot and aircraft owner, just spent his third holiday season at his home in Flying Eagle Airpark (77NV) in Reno, Nevada. He reports that living at an airpark is considerably different from living anywhere else.
Reno Jazz Master Tristan Selzler and His New Album
Today we are truly blessed to be able to bring you Reno Jazz-legend-in-the-making, Tristan Selzler’s new Jazz album, Tales from the Loving Cup. When I say we are bringing you Tristan Selzler’s new album, I mean just that. In a normal media situation, if we were introducing a new album, we would interview the artist, play a few thirty second clips of a few songs, and then tell you how to buy the album. But not this time.
Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
Carson school board backs document outlining funding need
The Carson City School District has provided its full support on a shortened document called “iNVest” that the Nevada Association of School Superintendents seeks to provide to the Nevada Legislature in the 2023 session to rally support for funding the state’s K-12 educational system. The document, an...
Lyon County raises U.S. 95A passing concerns with NDOT
The Nevada Department of Transportation has been working to prioritize Lyon County’s major road projects through its major One Nevada consultation initiative, but the county commission still maintains the U.S. 95A has some of its most pressing needs for road safety. NDOT Deputy Director Cole Mortensen expressed in his...
City of Reno urges residents to be prepared as storm blows in
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is urging residents to be prepared for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The storm is expected to bring wet weather and strong winds starting Monday night through early Wednesday morning. They urge you to clear drainages and...
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
Reno airline flight glitches on Christmas Day, but not as much as Christmas Eve
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -CHRISTMAS DAY: Holiday traffic seems to be flowing more smoothly on Christmas Day at Reno-Tahoe International Airport than on Christmas Eve. As of 11 a.m., two flights arrived more than 20 minutes late in Reno and eight more were scheduled to arrive at least a half hour late later on Sunday. There was one cancellation for both arrival and departure, on Southwest Airlines.
Little Washoe Lake Sunset Hike
Located in the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, here's Little Washoe Lake and a nice hike you can do along the shores, or have lunch on the picnic table. Michelle and I caught this amazing sunset with Slide Mountain in the distance. Thanks for watching!
Fernley High Addresses Male Staff Member Accusations
Rumors were sparked on social media after someone took a photo of a teacher, Mr. Sullivan, standing in the doorway of the women’s restroom. School officials say someone took a photo of the teacher outside the bathroom which eventually sparked rumors on social media.
Ask Joe: has construction stopped on south Reno apartment complex?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Jeff asked what's happening with construction at a major apartment complex in south Reno?. The apartment complex at Patriot Boulevard and South Virginia is under construction and plans call for 330 luxury apartments. However we learned the general contractor, Tanamera Construction, is no longer on the job.
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Sunny Christmas at Tahoe to be followed by robust, multi-day warm storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a rather balmy Christmas Day on Sunday, a robust multi-day storm next week is expected to tap into a warm atmospheric river that will pack strong winds, heavy precipitation and likely lead to travel difficulties at Lake Tahoe. “Santa may be a tad...
City of Reno Asks Residents to Prepare for Wet Weather, Strong Winds
Very windy late Monday night through Tuesday morning with a high wind warning that goes up from 10pm Monday until 10am on Tuesday, and wind gusts 50 to 60 mph. Secure those holiday decorations and get ready for heavy rain in the mountains and valleys on Tuesday. Minor flooding is...
Mohr Capital expands into Reno market
Mohr Capital recently expanded into the Reno market with the completion of an industrial building and the acquisition of two land sites for future development. Located at 1500 Waltham Way in McCarran, the speculative cross-dock building totals 596,400 square feet and will serve as distribution facility space. In alignment with Mohr Capital’s rapidly growing footprint, the company has also acquired two additional land sites in the North Valleys submarket and Fernley for future industrial development.
Some NV Energy customers report bills doubling this month — here's why
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If your last NV Energy bill gave you sticker shock — you're not the only one. Dozens of people took to social media to complain about drastic month-to-month increases in their recent energy bills, with some customers reporting bills more than 100% higher than the previous month.
