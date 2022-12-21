Today we are truly blessed to be able to bring you Reno Jazz-legend-in-the-making, Tristan Selzler’s new Jazz album, Tales from the Loving Cup. When I say we are bringing you Tristan Selzler’s new album, I mean just that. In a normal media situation, if we were introducing a new album, we would interview the artist, play a few thirty second clips of a few songs, and then tell you how to buy the album. But not this time.

