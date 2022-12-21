Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County MuseumCJ CoombsPlatte City, MO
Related
Former Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at Kansas Chamber dinner
TOPEKA — Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker of the statewide advocacy organization’s 2023 Annual Dinner, according to a media release from the The Kansas Chamber. Presenting this year’s annual meeting is online retail and web service provider, Amazon. Pompeo...
Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
Nearly 400 Quakes Along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri in 2022
It's been a busy year along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri. At last count, there have already been nearly 400 measurable quakes in this seismically-active region of America. Since I am a self-proclaimed earth science nut, I did this search just out of curiosity. I wondered out loud how many New Madrid Fault quakes there have been near Missouri over the last year. The short answer is a lot. The long answer according to the USGS is 389 measurable quakes as of this writing.
Missouri utility company asks customers to conserve
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Spire is encouraging customers to conserve energy. Spire representatives say the forecasted weather is impacting supply pressures serving the region. As a precaution, the company is asking customers to conserve energy where possible. Spire is also asking commercial and industrial customers to reduce their gas usage at facilities to minimum levels necessary […]
Moran votes to advance $1.7T budget bill; millions to lose Medicaid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. Thirteen GOP Senators including Kansas Senior Senator Jerry Moran voted Tuesday night to proceed with...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, December 23rd, 2022
(Statewide) -- Mother Nature has dropped a big, winter holiday gift on Missouri’s doorstep. Extremely dangerous wind chills are expected again today the Show-Me State. Gusty winds have led to blowing snow and problems seeing down the road. Dangerously cold and historic wind chills will continue to fall into the 20-to-30 below zero range into Friday, remaining as low as 20 below into Saturday. If you are scheduled to fly the friendly skies today, check to see if your flight time has changed and leave extra early to get to the airport.
Kan. AG on Title 42 immigration policy as it remains in effect
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt admits that the Title 42 pandemic mechanism to control immigration isn't the preferred way to handle the issue. "The concept isn't hard," Schmidt said. "You want to have robust immigration into the country, we're a nation of immigrants. We need labor, especially in many parts of Kansas. We need people. But, you want to control who is coming in and make policy choices on how many people can come, when they can come, what purposes they can come, who can come, as opposed to flinging open the door and saying whoever gets across the border is allowed in."
St. Joseph set to get $25M to upgrade city sewer system
St. Joseph is set to receive $25 million for sewer upgrades with passage of the Water Resources Development Act by Congress. The act, tucked into the National Defense Authorization Act, authorizes $50 million dollars for sewer and stormwater projects throughout northern Missouri. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves’ office reports St. Joseph will receive half that amount.
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds
TOPEKA – Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. “The funding...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast
MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
Parson taps political newcomer to serve as next Mo. treasurer
Gov. Mike Parson has named Vivek Malek to serve as state treasurer, the first Indian American to hold a statewide office in Missouri. Malek will replace Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who was elected state auditor in November. “We interviewed a lot of great candidates for state treasurer all of which have...
KS, MO natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption
Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas
TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the only means of seeing the damage as the site is closed to press. Even lawmakers were not allowed there for a briefing.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southeast Missouri State University to receive $10 million, other state universities receive up to $70 million
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI — Several Missouri institutions were included in the Senate-passed FY2023 government funding bill, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. In southeast Missouri, $10 million will go to the Southeast Missouri State University Health Services Building. Funding will be used for facilities and equipment.
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
myozarksonline.com
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-10 temporarily relaxing hours of service regulations for commercial motor vehicles transporting propane
Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-10 temporarily relaxing hours of service regulations for commercial motor vehicles transporting propane heating fuel. “With bitter cold temperatures expected to impact much of the state and nation into the holiday weekend, the demand for heating fuel will only rise. We want to do our part to prevent significant fuel distribution delays,” Governor Parson said. “This Order will help meet this need and protect the well-being of Missourians by allowing truck drivers more time to distribute propane fuel to homes and businesses across the state.” Current federal and state regulations limit the number of hours commercial truck drivers can operate to 11 consecutive hours. Executive Order 22-10 temporarily suspends these regulations for motor carriers transporting propane fuel. No other petroleum products or fuels are covered under the Order. Executive Order 22-10 maintains all other regulations and safety requirements associated with commercial transportation. The Order will take effect immediately, and remain in effect until January 3, 2023, unless otherwise extended.
Watch a Mammoth Unexpected Christmas Meteor Explode Over Missouri
There are several times per year during known meteor showers when it's not unusual to see something like this. However, this huge meteor was completely unexpected as it exploded over Missouri as captured on video by a photographer. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies on YouTube shared this video from Albany,...
Spire asking customers to save energy due to extreme freezing conditions
Spire said this request does not apply to hospitals, nursing homes or essential food processors and public services.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0