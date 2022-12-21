Read full article on original website
Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for every Georgia county Wednesday. It makes state resources available to local governments and ensures critical supplies such as propane can get delivered for commercial and residential use.
Georgia Gov. Kemp issues statewide State of Emergency ahead of winter weather
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Watch Wednesday's press conference in full. Update 12:07 p.m.: Gov. Kemp has issued a state of emergency for Georgia in anticipation for the winter weather. The state of emergency will allow for essential supplies, specifically propane, to be delivered for both commercial and residential needs,...
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
Governor Kemp issues state of emergency as cold weather system heads to Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State during a live press conference on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it […]
Burke to step down from Ga. State Senate for state job
ATLANTA (WALB) - Longtime State Senator Dean Burke is stepping down from his state senate seat to take on a job with the state. His resignation from the District 11 seat will be effective Dec. 30. Burke will then become the chief medical officer at the Department of Community Health.
Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm
ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
Georgia senator quits for state job, prison chief steps down
ATLANTA (AP) — A south Georgia state senator is leaving his elected office for a state job while Georgia’s prison chief is stepping down. State Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican will step down from his Senate seat effective Dec. 31 to become the chief medical officer of Georgia’s Department of Community Health, Gov. Brian […]
List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures. Here is a list of warming stations opening up...
Before you hire someone to clean up tree damage, Georgia’s insurance commissioner has this warning
ATLANTA — Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner issued a warning about scammers active during this severe weather cold snap. “Their timing is incredible,” said Georgia Insurance & Fire Commissioner John King. Unfortunately he is talking about grinches with great timing this holiday, crooks and criminals masquerading as legitimate contractors...
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember
Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case. Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety a concern during arctic blast. Updated: 21 hours ago. Space heater safety is important ahead...
Large tree takes out power for more than 800 Georgia Power customers
DECATUR, Ga. — Pat Callahan woke up before three in the morning Friday to find the electricity in her home was completely off. First, she believed it would only be off for a few hours. As the day stretched on, she tried to find different ways to stay warm.
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
Half-million Georgians could lose health coverage
ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue covering Medicaid...
Warming shelters open across Big Bend and south Georgia ahead of frigid temps
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to near or below freezing across the region later this week. With the colder weather headed our way, local governments and community partners will provide overnight shelters to keep those experiencing homelessness safe. In Leon County, the Kearney Center will...
Georgia Fishing Report: December 22, 2022
Wishing all of you a very Merry “Fish-Mas” and Happiest of Holidays. May the days fill your heart with joy and your tackle box with shiny new things to use at your favorite fishing hole. NOTE: The State of Georgia is preparing for sub-freezing temperatures to move through...
How Georgia’s new Medicaid work requirement program will work
ATLANTA – After years of legal wrangling, the countdown to the July 1, 2023, launch date of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements program is underway. The new plan – officially called Pathways to Coverage – will require enrollees to complete 80 hours of work, education, job training, or community service per month to get Medicaid health insurance. Many will also have to pay a monthly premium.
How long will below freezing temperatures last in Georgia?
An arctic blast is expected to hit Georgia Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing below freezing temperatures and wind chills below zero degrees. But how long are those temperatures expected to last?. Get ready, Georgia, you’re going to be in a deep freeze for several days from tonight through...
More than 500,000 Georgians could begin to lose health coverage by spring if pandemic-era Medicaid relief ends
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The...
Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means
ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
