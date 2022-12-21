Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
‘You were my soulmate’: Cumberland County deputy laid to rest ahead of Christmas weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday was a somber day as Cumberland County deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was laid to rest. Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 16 while investigating a robbery at a Circle K in the 2990 block of Gillespie Street. The sheriff’s office...
columbuscountynews.com
Fire Claims Home; Family Without for Christmas
A fire in Bolton has left a family without a home or any belongings for Christmas. The ADR Fire and Rescue Department was called to 3208 General Howe Highway at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. ADR, Buckhead, Bolton, and Northwest Fire responded to the call. It took a total of 24...
6-year-old killed in Cumberland County house fire, 3 other family members taken to hospital
A fire just days before Christmas shatters a Cumberland County family by killing a 6-year-old and injuring three others.
'My heart is broken': Emotional tributes at funeral of fallen Cumberland County Deputy
Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was killed Dec. 16 while he was investigating a robbery.
cbs17
Cumberland County Sheriff investigates murder night before Christmas Eve
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton. The preliminary investigation revealed that an...
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
WECT
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal attack where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend...
Massive fire breaks out at Moore County warehouse
A major fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. at the Holmes Building Systems warehouse on Plank Road in Robbins. Units from more than five different counties responded to the fire, and more than 100 firemen are currently on the scene, working to put out the fire. The cause of...
Mom of North Carolina 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she's asking people to drive by and show support.
WECT
Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
50-year-old shot, killed in Maxton area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in the Maxton area. Deputies and homicide investigators were called at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 70 block of Old Red Springs Road for reports of a person shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, […]
Robeson County woman stopped with fentanyl in child car seat receives 25-year sentence
LUMBERTON — A Robeson County woman was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for conspiring to distribute four hundred grams or more
WRAL
Family files suit in case of Fayetteville woman killed while driving to church
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — It's been more than two years since 57-year-old Christine Harris was hit and killed on Country Club Drive. "I've been living with this for over two years now ... trying to understand why this has happened," widower Bill Harris told WRAL News. On Thursday, civil rights...
1 dead, 2 injured in Cumberland County house fire
Officials say a two-story home was fully engulfed when they arrived at the home just outside of Fayetteville.
WRAL
911 call: Man blocked neighbors, yelled, had knife in Holly Springs neighborhood
According to police, Ryan Eric Schlosser, 30, was acting erratically, blocking a neighbor from access to their driveway and garage on Cobalt Creek Way and ran into a home when they tried to get him under control. According to police, Ryan Eric Schlosser, 30, was acting erratically, blocking a neighbor...
WRAL
Inmate found dead in Harnett County Detention Center
An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge.
wpde.com
Homicide investigation underway in Robeson Co., victim identified: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death in Robeson County early Thursday morning. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded along with Homicide Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators to the 70 block of Corey Road in Maxton in reference to a person shot. Darrell D....
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
cbs17
Have you seen this truck? It could be connected to recent larcenies, Sampson County sheriff says
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is asking the public’s help to identify a white pickup truck. He said it may be connected with recent larcenies in the county. He shared a picture of the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Matthew...
wpde.com
3 cars, home struck by bullets in Scotland County: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday close to Main Street in the Laurel Hill community of Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Dover said three cars and a home were...
Comments / 7