Police ID Man Killed In Crash At Park In Fairfield County

Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park.

John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford.

Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he failed to negotiate a curve, then sped up, drove through a small parking lot, then struck a tree, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police.

Salley was the sole occupant of the vehicle, he suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, and was transported to Stamford Hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced dead, Booth said.

No other vehicles or other persons were involved in this crash.

"Speed is being investigated as a factor, we will be awaiting the results of an autopsy performed by the OCME to determine if any other factors exist," Booth added.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.