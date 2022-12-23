ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport Gang Member Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1AFp_0jqIED4x00
Jarod Hamilton Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Fairfield County gang member has been found guilty of the shooting death of another man two days before Christmas in 2017.

Jarod Hamilton, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Dec. 19 of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Joseph Corradino, State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Fairfield.

Hamilton was convicted of the Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 murder of Kahli Davis, age 22, of Bridgeport, the State's Attorney Office said.

Evidence at trial established that Hamilton, who is affiliated with the Greens Homes Boys gang, shot the unarmed Davis in front of the Maple Street Deli in Bridgeport.

Video surveillance also that Hamilton circled the victim’s location multiple times before walking up to the corner at 9:55 a.m. and shooting Davis three times.

Davis crawled into the deli but died at the scene.

Police at the time of the homicide said the shooting was gang-related.

When sentenced Hamilton faces up to 65 years in prison.

to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Manslaughter Charge For Norwalk Crash That Left 1 Dead

A 25-year-old Fairfield County man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a crash that left a 19-year-old dead. The crash, which killed Oscar Valdovinos of Norwalk, took place in Norwalk on Sunday, Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. When Norwalk officers arrived on the scene of...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Second Arrest Made In Drug Overdose Death Of 1-Year-Old Salem Girl

A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with the death in February of a 1-year-old girl who died from an overdose of fentanyl and other drugs. New London County resident Travis J. Schubel, 38, of Salem was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28, by Waterford police during a traffic stop, Connecticut State Police said.
SALEM, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Fairfield Rest Stop Stabbing

A woman who managed to walk away from a crime scene at a Fairfield County I-95 rest stop and was wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend has been caught. State police responded to the Fairfield rest stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 for a report of a physical fight between a man and a woman.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Bridgeport Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash

Police have released the identity of a 33-year-old Fairfield County man whose vehicle plunged into an icy harbor on Christmas Eve. Bridgeport resident Jamal Gordon died during the early morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 24 after his BMW SUV left the roadway and landed in Bridgeport Harbor, said Capt. Brian Fitzgerald of the Bridgeport Police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police

An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
newstalknewengland.com

Leader Of Connecticut Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced To 12 Years

At the United States District Court in New Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday, Tajh Wiley 27, of Norwalk, Connecticut also known as “Yung,” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to 144 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release. On July 13, 2022 a...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Dobbs Ferry Man Accused Of Assaulting 2 Teens, Throwing 1 Through Window

A Westchester County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two teens and throwing one through a storefront window, officials said. On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 5:30 p.m., 62-year-old Dobbs Ferry resident Vincent Pappas threw a 15-year-old boy through a storefront window in Dobbs Ferry on Main Street, and assaulted a second 15-year-old in the same incident, according to an announcement by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
439K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy