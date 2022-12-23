Bridgeport Gang Member Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder

Jarod Hamilton Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Fairfield County gang member has been found guilty of the shooting death of another man two days before Christmas in 2017.

Jarod Hamilton, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Dec. 19 of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Joseph Corradino, State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Fairfield.

Hamilton was convicted of the Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 murder of Kahli Davis, age 22, of Bridgeport, the State's Attorney Office said.

Evidence at trial established that Hamilton, who is affiliated with the Greens Homes Boys gang, shot the unarmed Davis in front of the Maple Street Deli in Bridgeport.

Video surveillance also that Hamilton circled the victim’s location multiple times before walking up to the corner at 9:55 a.m. and shooting Davis three times.

Davis crawled into the deli but died at the scene.

Police at the time of the homicide said the shooting was gang-related.

When sentenced Hamilton faces up to 65 years in prison.

