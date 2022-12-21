ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Police Searching For Suspect Who Stabbed Man In Westchester County

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBLKM_0jqIDsnB00

The search is on for a suspect who stabbed a man in the arm in Westchester County, police said.

On Monday morning, Dec. 19, a man was stabbed in the arm near Highland Avenue at South Broadway (Route 9A), according to Yonkers Police Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, Politopoulos said.

The stabbing is still under investigation. Police believe that it may have been related to a past dispute, according to Politopoulos.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Trio Busted Stealing Mail From Merrick Post Office, Police Say

Three men are facing charges after they were allegedly caught stealing mail from a Long Island post office. The trio was busted shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, after officers witnessed two of the suspects exit a vehicle and remove mail from drop boxes at the Merrick post office, located on Fisher Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.
MERRICK, NY
Daily Voice

‘Polícia!’ Getaway Driver Shouts Before Colombian Burglary Crew Is Captured By Paramus PD

A watchful neighbor gave Paramus police the drop on a Colombian burglary crew that had just broken into a local home, leading to four quick arrests, authorities said. “Polícia!” the getaway driver shouted into his cell phone as Officers Kevin Osback and Dan DiRienzo arrived at the Haywood Drive home shortly after 11:30 a.m. last Friday, Dec. 23, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
PIX11

Decomposed body of missing man found in the Bronx

HUNTER ISLAND, the Bronx (PIX11) — The body of a missing New Rochelle man was found on a trail in the Bronx on Monday morning, weeks after the 61-year-old man went missing, police said. The body, found on Hunter Island, was fully clothed and badly decomposed, NYPD officials said. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

BARROOM BRAWL: Dumont Man Charged With Assaulting Fellow Patron, Police On Christmas Eve

A patron at a Dumont tavern was taken to the hospital after another customer hit him in the face with a bar stool on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Michael Robertson, 32, meanwhile, ended up spending the holiday in jail after fighting with officers who responded to the call of a patron throwing things in the East Madison Avenue establishment, Dumont Police Chief Brian Joyce said.
DUMONT, NJ
Daily Voice

Stamford Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk In New Canaan

A 62-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she drove drunk in New Canaan. An officer was on patrol on Old Stamford Road at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, when he pulled over a vehicle for failure to obey a traffic control signal, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
437K+
Followers
63K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy