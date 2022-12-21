Police Searching For Suspect Who Stabbed Man In Westchester County

The search is on for a suspect who stabbed a man in the arm in Westchester County, police said.

On Monday morning, Dec. 19, a man was stabbed in the arm near Highland Avenue at South Broadway (Route 9A), according to Yonkers Police Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, Politopoulos said.

The stabbing is still under investigation. Police believe that it may have been related to a past dispute, according to Politopoulos.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.