Gallia County, OH

WOWK 13 News

Double homicide suspect arrested in Jackson County, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide that happened in Portsmouth, Ohio, in November. Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is a suspect in the Nov. 20 murders of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Portsmouth Police Department says Kearns was arrested without incident in Jackson County, Ohio. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: One person injured in Huntington house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report one person was injured Friday evening in a structure fire. The blaze was reported about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street. Dispatchers report EMS transported an individual from the scene to receive medical attention for injuries sustained in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

SWAT teams descend on Pike Co. home as gunshots ring out

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a law enforcement situation that unfolded overnight on Long Fork Road in Pike County. Reports indicate that police began surveillance of the property around 1 a.m. on Thursday with law enforcement personnel staged at the fairgrounds and a local church.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Father and son charged with assault, resisting arrest in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio — An investigation into the assault of an elderly man led to deputies to the arrest of a father and son Wednesday in Meigs County. Caleb Ellis has been charged with assault and resisting arrest, according to a social media post from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The post said his father, Charles Ellis, was charged with assault on a peace office and resisting arrest.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Milton police identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:05 p.m., 12/22/22. A man was charged in connection with the shooting death of a family member at a Milton residence Thursday. Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment involving a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
MILTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism case after truck found shot up

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism after a truck was found shot up on Tuesday evening along Eygpt Pike. The owner of the vehicle took to social media asking for help in finding the suspect, stating that their vehicle had broken down and was parked at the “power station” on Eygpt Pike near Frankfort Clarksburg Pike.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vehicle involved in a Chillicothe police pursuit located

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Ross County have located the vehicle involved in a pursuit earlier today. The Chillicothe Police Department had been searching for a white Jeep SUV, driven by an African American male after it fled from a traffic stop near a “known drug house”. Officers engaged in a short pursuit, but eventually terminated it and issued a countywide BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe man reports assault and robbery overnight

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man in Chillicothe, Ohio, has reported that he was assaulted and robbed in the early hours of the morning. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the victim was treated at Adena Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the incident that happened in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe Police Department involved in high-speed pursuit

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit this morning after a Jeep SUV was seen leaving a known drug house at a high rate of speed. The call came in shortly before 10 a.m. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Lincoln County deputies investigate murder-suicide

RANGER, W.Va. — A man killed his stepfather and then turned the gun on himself during a violent argument in Lincoln County Tuesday evening. According to Lincoln County deputies, Michael Charles Bennett was in an altercation with his stepfather, Justin Charles Chafin, when Bennett grabbed an AR-15 and shot Chafin several times. Bennett then shot himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Fugitive from California, arrested in Kanawha City, being extradited

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A fugitive wanted on an attempted murder charge in California and captured in Kanawha City was in court Thursday for an extradition hearing. Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, appeared before, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango. He will now be extradited back to the...
CHARLESTON, WV

