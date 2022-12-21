Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Feds: Gallia County Fire Official Admits to Arson Fires Set in National Forest
CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Turns out those fires purposely set in the Wayne National Forest in southern Ohio this Fall were set by an administrator for a local fire department, according to the feds. 50-year-old James Bartels from a Gallia County fire department has...
Double homicide suspect arrested in Jackson County, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide that happened in Portsmouth, Ohio, in November. Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is a suspect in the Nov. 20 murders of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Portsmouth Police Department says Kearns was arrested without incident in Jackson County, Ohio. […]
Kearns, murder suspect, arrested in Jackson
Nearly two months ago, Portsmouth Police released the name Anthony Kearns to the public after an intense period of unknowing. That man has now been taken into custody. The suspect has been a person of interest in the double homicides of Abraham Pucheta, age 40, and Javier Luna, age 35.
WSAZ
Portsmouth shooting suspect found and arrested
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a a double homicide that took place last month has been arrested. Portsmouth Police say Anthony Kearns was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio and taken into custody without incident. Kearns was the suspect in the murders of Abraham Pucheta and...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One person injured in Huntington house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report one person was injured Friday evening in a structure fire. The blaze was reported about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street. Dispatchers report EMS transported an individual from the scene to receive medical attention for injuries sustained in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SWAT teams descend on Pike Co. home as gunshots ring out
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a law enforcement situation that unfolded overnight on Long Fork Road in Pike County. Reports indicate that police began surveillance of the property around 1 a.m. on Thursday with law enforcement personnel staged at the fairgrounds and a local church.
wchstv.com
Father and son charged with assault, resisting arrest in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio — An investigation into the assault of an elderly man led to deputies to the arrest of a father and son Wednesday in Meigs County. Caleb Ellis has been charged with assault and resisting arrest, according to a social media post from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The post said his father, Charles Ellis, was charged with assault on a peace office and resisting arrest.
Coal Grove, Ohio, police department receives violent crime prevention grant
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – The Coal Grove Police Department is one of 13 law enforcement agencies across Ohio receiving grant funding to help continue their efforts to prevent violent crime in their community. According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the funding is being awarded to the 13 agencies through the 11th round of the […]
wchstv.com
Line worker dies following electrical contact incident in Lawrence County, Ohio
PEDRO, Ohio — An apprentice line worker died Friday morning in Lawrence County, Ohio while working to restore power outages, cooperative officials report. Blake Rogers, 22, was killed following an electrical contact incident in Pedro, Ohio, according to a news release from Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative. The incident was...
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.
Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A volunteer fire department administrator faces federal charges for allegedly starting more than 20 fires on purpose in Wayne National Forest — in an effort to “give the boys something to do,” he admitted in a law enforcement interview. Police arrested James Bartels, 50, on Tuesday, and he was arraigned in […]
wchstv.com
Milton police identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:05 p.m., 12/22/22. A man was charged in connection with the shooting death of a family member at a Milton residence Thursday. Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment involving a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism case after truck found shot up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism after a truck was found shot up on Tuesday evening along Eygpt Pike. The owner of the vehicle took to social media asking for help in finding the suspect, stating that their vehicle had broken down and was parked at the “power station” on Eygpt Pike near Frankfort Clarksburg Pike.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle involved in a Chillicothe police pursuit located
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Ross County have located the vehicle involved in a pursuit earlier today. The Chillicothe Police Department had been searching for a white Jeep SUV, driven by an African American male after it fled from a traffic stop near a “known drug house”. Officers engaged in a short pursuit, but eventually terminated it and issued a countywide BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man reports assault and robbery overnight
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man in Chillicothe, Ohio, has reported that he was assaulted and robbed in the early hours of the morning. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the victim was treated at Adena Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the incident that happened in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
wchstv.com
Prosecutor: Convicted felon sentenced to prison for having gun during police chase
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A convicted felon who fled from a traffic stop and crashed into a woman and her daughter during a pursuit was sentenced to prison for being in possession of a firearm during the incident, federal prosecutors said. Joshua Dean Sprague, 42, of Parkersburg was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe Police Department involved in high-speed pursuit
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit this morning after a Jeep SUV was seen leaving a known drug house at a high rate of speed. The call came in shortly before 10 a.m. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the...
wchsnetwork.com
Lincoln County deputies investigate murder-suicide
RANGER, W.Va. — A man killed his stepfather and then turned the gun on himself during a violent argument in Lincoln County Tuesday evening. According to Lincoln County deputies, Michael Charles Bennett was in an altercation with his stepfather, Justin Charles Chafin, when Bennett grabbed an AR-15 and shot Chafin several times. Bennett then shot himself. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
wchstv.com
Fugitive from California, arrested in Kanawha City, being extradited
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A fugitive wanted on an attempted murder charge in California and captured in Kanawha City was in court Thursday for an extradition hearing. Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, appeared before, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango. He will now be extradited back to the...
