Raleigh, NC

Duke Energy prepares for high heat demand, gives advice to cut heat costs

By Joseph Holloway
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of people will have their heaters on full blast as the temperatures get bitterly cold over the next few days.

Duke Energy officials say they’re prepared for the anticipated high demand. Crews have done plenty of maintenance at power plants, along with trimming trees ahead of potential high winds with the goal of protecting power lines.

“We’re seeing potential for 40 mile per hour wind gusts in certain parts of the state and that [along with the] combination of wet ground can create the potential for some downed trees and impact to power lines,” said Jeff Brooks, company spokesperson.

Brooks tells CBS 17 they’ve expanded self-healing technology over the last couple of years, which allows crews to reroute power if damage happens.

“That’s going to give us more flexibility to reroute power when we experience power outages to make sure that we can reduce outage time and get service back up faster,” Brooks said.

If you’re looking to cut some of your energy costs, Brooks recommends lowering the temperature a couple of degrees whenever you’re away from home–and a couple more degrees lower if you’ll be away for several days. If your heat is set in the mid-70s or higher, it’s doing a lot of work and you’ll definitely notice it on your next bill.

Brooks also recommends setting your fan to rotate slowly in a clockwise direction, which will pull down warm air from your ceiling.

