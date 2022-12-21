ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Giant collapse: Carlos Correa agrees to join Mets after S.F. deal crumbles

By Examiner staff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago
Carlos Correa reportedly agreed to terms late Tuesday night on a 12-year, $315 million contract to join the New York Mets — one week after he finalized a 13-year, $360 million deal to become a Giant. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In a stunning and unprecedented 11th hour free agency twist, Carlos Correa won't be a San Francisco Giant after all.

Instead, the star shortstop reportedly agreed to terms late Tuesday night on a 12-year, $315 million contract to join the New York Mets — one week after he finalized a 13-year, $350 million deal to become a Giant, which would've been the largest free agent contract handed out by the team since they signed Barry Bonds three decades ago.

Farhan Zaidi, the Giants' president of baseball operations, said in a statement on Wednesday that "there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination," confirming what agent Scott Boras had told multiple outlets.

"We wish Carlos the best," Zaidi added.

It's common practice after teams agree to terms with a free agent that any deal hinges on a physical. However, it's rare for medical issues to arise which cause a team to back out, especially for a signing as massive as Correa's.

Neither Zaidi nor Boras specified where the difference in opinion emerged. Zaidi said in a statement that the Giants were "prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information" about Correa.

The Giants had planned to introduce Correa, 28, at a press conference on Tuesday — the first time they held an introductory press conference for a free agent signing since they inked closer Mark Melancon prior to the 2017 season.

However, the ceremony was ominously canceled three hours before it was supposed to begin, without explanation, leading to speculation about the firmness of the deal.

Boras told the San Francisco Chronicle the Giants indicated they still wanted to negotiate with Correa even after the canceled press conference, however he didn't hear anything more from them after that and the Mets agreed to a deal 12 hours later.

Correa, a two-time All-Star widely believed to be one of the best shortstops in baseball, was slated to be the Giants' crowning jewel of both this offseason and for the entire tenure of the front office led by Farhan Zaidi, who took over as the team's president of baseball operation in 2018. The move represented a significant response to the sharp criticism over the team's perceived lack of star or name-brand talent. The team suffered its lowest attended season in Oracle Park history in 2022, continuing a downward trend in recent years.

Correa is the second blockbuster free agent to spurn the Giants for New York this offseason. Their first priority, reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, turned down an offer by the team to re-sign with the Yankees in a record deal earlier this month.

Without Correa, the Giants' offseason is now highlighted by a group of mid-tier free agents: outfielder and Bay Area native Mitch Haniger, and starting pitchers Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea.

