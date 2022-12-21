ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian’s Servers Hit by Suspected Ransomware Attack

By Corbin Bolies
 3 days ago
Mike Kemp/Corbis via Getty

The Guardian faced a large-scale ransomware attack on Tuesday that’s forced its employees to work from home, it announced on Wednesday. The attack hit the U.K. news organization’s technology and backend systems, though its ability to publish stories was unaffected. “We believe this to be a ransomware attack but are continuing to consider all possibilities,” wrote Editor-in-Chief Katharine Viner and Guardian Media Group CEO Anna Bateson, according to the outlet. “We are continuing to publish globally to our website and apps and although some of our internal systems are affected, we are confident we will be able to publish in print tomorrow.” The company has not said what ransom, if any, has been demanded by hackers. Guardian Media Group did not return an immediate request for comment.

