ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJpSF_0jqIC9Q200
Investigators watched the operations in New Jersey and New York working in concert with one another, sometimes following vehicles from one side of the Hudson River to the other. Photo Credit: Lucinda Sariti

One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said.

Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with at least 25,000 pills that were distributed throughout the Garden State, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

And that wasn't all.

Authorities discovered the operation during what began as an investigation into the Hudson County crew, which flooded the streets of Union City, North Bergen, West New York, Bayonne and various areas in Bergen, Essex and Union counties with meth, fentanyl and cocaine, some of it in combination.

Intercepting a series of phone calls, investigators targeted the Manhattan trio -- Moreno, known as “Samuel,” Antonio Hidalgo, also known as “Cacona,” and Jose Miguel "Pelu" Abreu – as their major supplies.

Investigators watched the operations working in concert with one another, often following their vehicles from one side of the Hudson River to the other. Moreno, they said, was the “primary contact” between the two.

Simultaneous raids followed on Jan. 29, 2021 at more than two dozen locations on each side of the river, including the homes of all three Manhattan men and a Washington Heights basement.

Authorities recovered:

  • nearly 12 pounds of a combo of methamphetamine and fentanyl;
  • nearly four pounds of crystal meth;
  • nearly five pounds of meth and fentanyl pills;
  • nearly three pounds of cocaine;
  • more than a pound and a half of fentanyl in brick form;
  • $11,180 in drug cash;
  • two pill presses, four scales.

The seized drugs, they said, had an estimated street value of $700,000.

Hidalgo is in federal custody and Abreu remains a fugitive.

Moreno, rather than risk the consequences of a trial, took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to various drug charges during a videoconference with a federal judge in Newark on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sellinger said.

U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi scheduled sentencing for May 8, 2023.

The date could change depending on Moreno’s level of cooperation with the investigation.

Sellinger credited members of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) in both New York and Newark, the New York City Airport Border Enforcement Security Task Force, the NYPD, and investigators from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Securing the plea was Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Levin of Sellinger’s National Security Unit in Newark.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

Comments / 31

Sissy Rusk
3d ago

Well I'm sure some people are alive due to bust but they will get it elsewhere drugs are the devil I lost everything ,finally got clean .

Reply(4)
18
jesus gomez
3d ago

can't deal drugs ... someone will eventually drop a dime to get a better sentence...Just get an honest job..

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Peanut Butter Pistol Time: Gun Parts Stashed In Jars Of Jif Jam Up JFK Airport Traveler

A traveler at JFK Airport might've thought he was smooth, but spread the word: Gun parts hidden in jars of peanut butter aren't going to make it past the TSA. A screener found several parts of a disassembled .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun wrapped in plastic and stuffed into two jars of Jif -- both creamy -- at the Queens airport, the Transportation Security Administration's Lisa Farbstein said.
QUEENS, NY
theobserver.com

A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19

While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
KEARNY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
New York Post

5 injured after Staten Island Ferry with over 800 aboard catches fire in NY Harbor

Five people were injured after a Staten Island Ferry caught fire at the height of Thursday’s evening rush hour and forced hundreds of passengers to evacuate, officials said. The Sandy Ground, a brand new $85 million ferry, was carrying 866 passengers and 16 crew members to the outer borough when the fire broke out in the mechanical room shortly after 5 p.m., FDNY officials said. First responders rushed to the vessel, which anchored near Bayonne, New Jersey as firefighters fought the blaze, DOT officials said. The passengers on board were given life jackets, and most were evacuated to tugboats, which carried them to other ferries that assisted in the rescue. They were...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
435K+
Followers
62K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy